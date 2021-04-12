Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Halfway through April, spring cleaning season is well underway. To get the grime and dirt off of surfaces outdoors, some turn to pressure washers, which experts tolds us can be effective at removing tough stains or mildew on house siding, garage floors, outdoor furniture and vehicles. Weed trimmers are also useful to keep on hand during the spring and summer. And vacuums are helping us tidy up inside the house: We rounded up the best vacuums under $100 from retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

In shopping news, shoe brand TOMS is swapping out its original One for One shoe giving model and committing to give at least one third of its annual net profits to grassroots organizations that promote increased access to mental health and ending gun violence. The brand reintroduced its bestselling shoe The Alpargata, which features the same silhouette but is now constructed with TOMS cushioned CloudBound sole. Additionally, Olay released its first mineral sunscreen, which protects skin from the sun and moisturizes with vitamin B3+ (niacinamide) peptides. Adidas Originals and Pharell Williams updated the Premium Basics Collection collab, offering gender-neutral pieces like shirts, shorts and sweatshirts, as well as two color updates to the Pharell Superstar Primeknit sneakers: Core Black/Vivid Green and Core White/Vivid Green. NUI Technologies also announced the launch of its first electric kick scooter which will be available for presale in June 2021. TRUFF released a miniature version of its White TRUFF Hot Sauce, and SodaStream partnered with PangeaSeed Foundation, an ocean conservation nonprofit, to launch limited-edition bottles for Earth Day.

Among those new releases, we rounded up notable items launched by brands like Away, Made In, Hello Bello and more.

Away launched a collection of travel accessories designed to help you relax and stay safe while in transit. The collection features five products: a face mask, sleep mask, neck pillow, blanket and compression socks. The sleep mask, neck pillow and blanket are constructed using 37.5 Technology, which utilizes dynamic thermoregulation technology to help keep your body at a core temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) and keep the microclimate next to your skin at a relative humidity of 37.5 percent. Other than The Compression Sock, all travel accessories have an antimicrobial finish.

Cookware brand Made In launched its first collection of bakeware developed in collaboration with Chef Nancy Silverton, co-owner of Mozza Restaurant Group. Items like a 9-inches-by-13-inches baking dish, a 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish inch and oval baking dish are constructed from porcelain, making them naturally non-stick and non-porous. The bakeware is oven safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Pieces in the collection also include a quarter- and half-size sheet pan, sheet pan rack, rolling pin and wooden spoon. Made In is also selling bakeware sets.

Snow Peak’s new spring styles include a line of garments designed with cotton linen tweed fabric. Pieces include a jacket, vest and pants, all of which have relaxed silhouettes, making them comfortable yet elegant. Snow Peak is also selling a work apron made from organic cotton and has adjustable cross-back straps, a waist tie and a dual front pouch pocket. Additionally, Snow Peak’s new Okayama Line includes clothing constructed from Japanese denim. The line features a button-down work shirt and pants in two colors: Indigo and Raw. Other spring styles include a belt, sandals, long jacket and two organic cotton shirts: the Poplin Long Shirt and the Poplin Button-Down Shirt.

We Are Knitters’ spring collection features sustainable knitting kits, each of which include yarn made from recycled fibers and beechwood knitting needles. The kits are all made for intermediate level knitters and guide you through making either a Kirra Hoodie, Teahupoo Tee, Nazaré Top or Mavericks Top. Kits come with yarn, the knitting needles, the knitting pattern, a knitter's sewing needle and an embroidered label. The kits come in sizes ranging from Small to Extra Large, and you can choose from six colors of recycled yarn: Sky Blue, Grey, Navy Blue, Spotted Pink, Wine and Natural (currently out of stock).

Hello Bello’s new hypoallergenic SPF collection consists of four products that protects skin against UVA and UVB rays: Kid’s Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Continuous Mineral Sunscreen Spray, Non-Aerosol Sunscreen Spray and a Sunscreen Stick. The SPF collection offers broad spectrum protection from non-nano zinc oxide, a mineral that protects skin from the sun. Hello Bello says the products are also reef-friendly — they don’t contain ingredients known to harm coral reefs like oxybenzone and octinoxate. They’re also made from plant-based ingredients, and do not include synthetic fragrances, chemical sunscreens and parabens.

This single serve coffee maker features Keurig’s MultiStream Technology, which is designed to more evenly saturate the coffee grounds K-Cup pods to extract flavor and aroma. The coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods or you can brew your own ground coffee with the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter. Additionally, the coffee maker allows you to save individual brewing preferences for up to three users, as well as choose between three strength levels, three temperature settings and five brew sizes. Keurig also created Spotify playlists that pair specific coffee flavors with music to enhance your drinking experience.

Ree Drummond, known as The Pioneer Woman, collaborated with dog food brand Purina to launch a collection of Jerky Cuts dog treats for adult dogs. Jerky Cuts are available in three new flavors: Ranch-Raised Beef, Farm-Raised Chicken and Ranch-Raised Lamb. The treats are made with real beef, chicken or lamb, as well as other natural ingredients that do not contain artificial flavors or preservatives. In addition to Jerky Cuts, The Pioneer Woman and Purina offer other treats, too.

West Elm’s summer collection includes furniture, accessories and dinnerware you can use outdoors during the warmer months, like sectionals, rugs and a line of plates and bowls made from bamboo fiber. The summer collection also includes pillows designed with recyclable materials. West Elm launched its La Mesa Mexican Artisan Collection, which highlights Mexican craft culture and supports artisans by collaborating with them to create products in the new line. Products from the La Mesa line include glassware, a wall tapestry, Mexican Palm Leaf Baskets and more.

Tuft + Paw, which sells cat products like toys, litter boxes and beds, is offering a new Grove Cat Tower that acts as a perch and a place for furry friends to sleep. The tower features a slatted design that allows your feline to see out of it while blending into your home as a piece of decor. The tower is constructed from plywood and it has a lower and upper level lined with faux shearling for cats to cozy up in. It’s available in two heights — 24 inches and 41 inches — and comes in two colors: White Ash and Ash.

Men’s brand Saxx launched the Hot Shot collection, which includes boxer briefs and tees to keep you cool during the warmer months. Garments are designed with the brand’s DropTemp Cooling System, fabric constructed to maximize the products’ breathability. Saxx says this type of fabric regulates the skin’s surface temperature through the evaporation of moisture and the release of heat. Additionally, the boxer briefs and tees have mesh stripes that increase airflow. The boxer briefs and tees come in sizes ranging from Small to Extra Extra Large. Tees are available in three colors: Orange Blaze Heather, Malibu Heather and Black Heather. Boxer briefs are sold in three patterns — Navy Polarbear Resortwear, Blue Iceberg Stripe and Multi Tidal Wave — as well as three colors: Orange Blaze Heather, Dark Denim Heather and Black Heather.

