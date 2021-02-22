Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While face masks have largely normalized across the planet, there’ve been some significant developments for the iconic pandemic staple this month: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York City officials are pointedly advising the American public to double mask and ASTM International finally released the first ever standard for non-medical face masks — if you’re on the market for a new face mask, we asked doctors about their favorite reusable face masks and got updated guidance on buying hand sanitizer that meets CDC requirements.

In shopping news, Airstream has launched its Caravan to Carbon Neutral program, which aims to offset estimated carbon emissions created by the use of the company’s travel trailers. Airstream plans to help plant an estimated 118,405 trees in partnership with the National Forest Foundation, as well as sell Carbon Reduction Kits to allow Airstream owners to sponsor the planting of trees, too.

Crate & Barrel began its Love & Gifts Wedding Registry Contest, too. Ten couples will win everything on their wedding registry list at Crate & Barrel, and a $1,000 donation will be made to Feeding America on behalf of each couple.

Janie and Jack, a children's fashion brand, extended their sizing up to 16 to include the tween age range. And Banana Republic expanded its True Hues Collection to include a wider range of shades. The collection features 17 pieces in 11 nude shades to compliment a variety of skin tones. The brand’s new True Hues campaign also highlights BIPOC talent behind the scenes, too, as it was shot by Black photographer Dana Scruggs. Gap Inc., Banana Republic’s parent company, also recently committed to the 15 Percent Pledge, dedicating 15 percent of its shelf space to Black-owned businesses in its stores and online: Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Beyond the above, here are some more specific and new releases from brands Shopping readers have shown interest in or whose products align with Shopping reader interests.

To make connecting with family, friends and coworkers easier, Dell launched three new Video Conferencing Monitors that feature a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. The button launches the app, allowing you to quickly start or answer calls. The monitors come in three different sizes: a 24-inch model, a 27-inch model and a 34-inch model with a curved screen. They respond to hands-free commands through their built-in noise-cancelling microphones, and they’re equipped with a pop-up infrared camera so you can sign into your computer via Windows Hello facial recognition — Apple users can’t take advantage of this capability. Monitors come installed with a mode to reduce blue light emissions from the screen, too.

In a year-long initiative called the Amplify Artist Series, Athleta is launching a series of collections designed by Black female artists. Net proceeds from each capsule collection will be donated to the charity of the artist’s choice. Illustrator Kendra Dandy designed the first collection, and proceeds from the collection will go to Buy From a Black Woman, an organization that supports Black female-owned businesses. Dandy’s line includes a graphic T-shirt for women (currently sold out) and girls, as well as face masks for women and girls.

BirchBox, which sells beauty subscription boxes, and Brown Girl Jane, a beauty and wellness brand, collaborated over a new beauty toolkit featuring ten products from Black-owned brands. The kit is designed to promote confidence and self-care. It comes with products from Brown Girl Jane like a GLOW Luminous Facial Serum, as well as items from other brands such as EFFACE Aesthetics and Range Beauty. Some items are travel-sized, so you can take the kit with you on the go (once you have somewhere to go). It also comes with a retinol-infused eye mask, a packet of Golde Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend, Hydration Shampoo from actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ PATTERN line and more.

EyeBuyDirect’s new Low Bridge collection aims to help keep glasses from sliding down your face. The glasses have a larger nose pad, curved temple arms for added stability and adjustable nose pads. They also have lenses that tilt upwards and away from cheekbones, which reduces the glasses’ movement while you’re walking, talking or moving your face. The Low Bridge Collection includes glasses and sunglasses in a variety of shapes, colors and styles, from circular and heart frames to colored-tinted frames. Glasses can all be purchased without a prescription or customized to your specific prescription. You can also choose from four lens color types: Clear, Blue Light Blocking, Sun or Light Intelligent.

SkinCeuticals said its new antioxidant product was six years in the making. It’s designed to address oil and blemish-prone skin, which has higher levels of sebum and lower levels of antioxidants compared to other skin types, thus subjecting it to breakouts. This product is made with Silymarin, an antioxidant derived from the Milk Thistle Plant, that helps control inflammation and blemishes. Its ingredients also include L-ascorbic acid, a highly active form of vitamin C, ferulic acid, an antioxidant, and salicylic acid. Silymarin CF is designed to neutralize free radicals, reduce skin oiliness, refine skin texture and decrease fine lines and dark spots.

Designed to be used at home, while traveling or on camping trips, Snow Peak’s new Field Coffee Master is a percolator, pour over system and standalone kettle in one. The product consists of a kettle and a dripper, which can be fit together in different ways depending on how you want to use it. You can also use the kettle on its own to boil water, or the dripper on its own over any mug. The Field Coffee Master comes with a carrying case for storage, too.

Activewear brand Koral debuted its spring 2021 collection, which features bright colors and strategic cut outs for added style. Pieces like high rise leggings, sports bras and tank tops come in colors like pinks, oranges and yellows. Additionally, some items have straps and cutouts that dress up workout clothes. Koral also included a collection of white pieces in its line like a crop top and short, as well as jackets to keep you warm on chilly spring days. Koral makes a face mask that's designed with antimicrobial fabric, too.

Mellanni, a linens brand best known for its bestselling 1800 Collection Sheet Set on Amazon, released three new duvet cover sets. The duvet covers can be used to house a comforter or on their own as throw blankets, and come in three styles: the Shaggy Duvet Cover Set, Flannel Duvet Cover Set and Faux Fur Duvet Cover Set. The Shaggy and Faux Fur sets include a sham and a duvet cover, while the Flannel set includes two shams and a duvet cover. The duvet cover sets come in a variety of colors and are available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

Make non-dairy milk at home with this small appliance, which utilizes water and nuts, rice, oats or soybeans to extract flavor from the ingredients, grind them and blend them together. The milk maker has six presets that allow you to choose what type of milk you’re making, and it can do so instantly or you can use the delayed-start option to make milk at a specific time. The appliance comes with a covered glass pitcher that you can store your milk in, as well as a recipe book.

Granola brand gr8nola just launched a new flavor in partnership with the Girl Up Campaign, which runs a variety of leadership development programs and advocates for gender equality and social change. The brand’s new Peanut Butter flavor is made with peanut butter and peanuts, as well as ashwagandha, which gr8nola said is an adaptogenic herb that’s known to calm the mind and reduce stress. gr8nola flavors are made with all-natural ingredients and are GMO-free, as well as soy, dairy and refined sugar free. They can be purchased in standard or bulk sizes, and some flavors come in mini sizes, too. Eight percent of proceeds made from the sale of gr8nola’s Peanut Butter flavor will be donated to the Girl Up Campaign.

