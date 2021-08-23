Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This month, New York became the first major U.S. city to mandate vaccination proof for public spaces like indoor dining, gyms and concerts, and cities like San Francisco are following suit. Many people now need to carry their vaccination card with them in order to engage in certain activities and even enter their school or office building. As we previously reported, medical experts recommend keeping your Covid vaccine card safe by storing it in a dedicated holder or wallet instead of laminating the card, as doing so makes it impossible to add any new information in the future like additional doses. And additional doses of Covid vaccines — booster shots — are coming soon. Last week, U.S. health officials announced that the country plans to start offering Covid-19 booster shots to all Americans beginning in September.

In other news, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to pet food manufacturer Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. last week because the brand's foods are thought to be linked to more than 130 pet deaths and 220 pet illnesses. The company previously recalled its Sportmix dry dog food in January after the FDA found that it contained high levels of aflatoxin, which can cause illness and death in pets. Then in March, Midwestern recalled several of its brands after samples tested positive for salmonella. Now, during recent inspections of Midwestern’s plants, the FDA found evidence of violations related to other regulations meant to keep pet food safe. Midwestern has 15 days to respond to the warning letter or it could face legal action.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Suitcases in Away’s new collection are designed with a polycarbonate shell and a built-in zipper expansion system — you get an additional 2.25 inches of space for carry-on sizes and an additional 1.75 inches for checked sizes. Suitcases boast a removable, washable interior lining, as well as an interior organization system featuring a compression pad and water-resistant laundry bag. Suitcases have an underside grab handle and 360 degree spinner wheels, and they sport TSA-approved combination locks. All suitcases in the collection are available in Black and Navy, and The Bigger Carry-On and The Large bags also come in Coast and Petal. Away said when carry-on sized bags are fully expanded, they may have to be checked according to airline baggage size guidelines.

Ninja’s new small appliance features a SmartLid Slider, which you can move into three different positions to select a cooking mode: pressure cook, air fry or SteamCrisp, which steams and crisps food at the same time. The Ninja Foodi also offers 14 cooking functions like broil, bake and sous vide, and it comes with a dishwasher safe, nonstick 8-quart pot and 5-quart basket. A reversible rack is also included with the appliance, which allows you to cook multiple items at once when you layer them inside the pot, increasing your cooking capacity.

Cookware brand Made In and Tecovas, which is known for its cowboy boots, collaborated to debut The Grill Collection. Featured products are meant to be used while grilling in your backyard or at a campsite, and some help you bring cooking equipment outdoors, like a Knife Roll. The collection includes a Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan with a leather handle and a Carving Knife. You can also purchase Tecovas The Knox boot in a limited-edition Carbon Steel color.

Weighing less than 249 grams, DJI’s new Mini SE drone doesn't have to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in order to fly, and it’s a more affordable option than the brand’s Mini 2 model. The drone supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD videos. It comes with a remote controller that maintains an HD video feed at a distance of up to 4 kilometers (about 2.5 miles), and the drone offers 30 minutes of flight time on a full charge. The drone pairs with the DJI Fly app, which offers programs to help you learn how to use it and preloaded templates to edit your content. To recharge the device, you can use a USB Type-C cable, the DJI Charging Base or the DJI Two-Way Charging Hub.

Bang & Olufsen’s new earbuds offer an ergonomic in-ear fit, which, coupled with its Active Noise Cancellation features, blocks outside sound while you’re listening to music or on a phone call. The earbuds are built with six microphones and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and come with a Qi-certified wireless charging case and interchangeable ear tips in four sizes. The Bluetooth earbuds have an IP54 rating, meaning they’re dust-, sweat- and splash-resistant. Their aluminum touch interface allows you to control music, volume and calls, and the earbuds offer up to 6.5 hours of battery life with ANC on a single charge, or up to 7.5 hours without ANC. The earbuds are available in two finishes: Black Anthracite and Sand Gold Tone.

Ruggable, which sells machine-washable rugs, partnered with designer Jonathan Adler to create a collection of 16 indoor rug designs in 10 different sizes. The rugs feature Adler’s graphic rug patterns in bright colors, like the Biba Blue Green Rug, Carnaby Mykonos Blue Rug and Venom Emerald Rug. You can purchase designs as area rugs, runners and round rugs. Like all of Ruggable’s rugs, the options in this collection have a machine-washable, stain and water resistant cover that attaches to either a classic or cushioned rug pad.

The Company Store debuted new fall bedding, including sheets, comforters, pillow cases and more. Products include the Company Conscious duvet insert, which is stuffed with recycled and virgin down, and has a sateen-woven shell made from cotton and TENCEL Lyocell, a fiber known for its temperature regulating properties. The Company Store also released collections featuring items like flat and fitted sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, comforters, shams and shower curtains. The Company Cotton Alexandria Wrinkle-Free Sateen Collection offers products in three patterns — Leaf, Floral and Bird Branch — and the Legends Hotel Fall Floral Sateen Collection highlights a colorful fall floral print.

The Tineco iFloor 2 allows you to vacuum and mop at the same time. It’s lightweight and cordless, so you can easily move it between rooms and floors in your home with up to 22 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The iFloor 2 is safe to use on sealed hard floors like hardwood and vinyl, and in Spot Mode, the appliance increases its brush roller speed and suction to clean up messes. It has a dual tank system to keep dirty water separate from clean water, and comes with a cleaning solution to add to the water tank. When you’re done using the iFloor 2, you can store and charge it with the included dock and begin the hands-free self-cleaning cycle, which cleans the brush roller and internal tubes.

The main material used in Fjällräven's Tree Kånken backpack is made from Pine Weave, a wood-based fabric produced from Swedish trees. The material is waxed to give it a natural melange effect, and the backpack comes in four colors: Maple Yellow, Charcoal Grey, New Moon Blue and Lichen Green. It features a front pocket with a vertical zipper, as well as a strap to fasten a jacket or yoga mat underneath. The backpack also has loops on the front you can attach items to, pockets on the side to hold a water bottle or travel mug and an inside seat pad.

Crate & Barrel partnered with Shinola to create a collection of 115 pieces including furniture, decor, lighting, accessories and more. Items are designed with clean lines and high quality materials but are meant to give off a relaxed vibe in homes. Products include those for bedrooms, like bed frames, nightstands and mirrors, as well as living rooms, including couches, coffee tables and floor lamps. The collection features decor like pillows, throw blankets, art and clocks, too.

11. Blueland launches new laundry products

Blueland recently launched two new laundry products: Oxi Laundry Booster and Dryer Balls. They’re both plastic-free and can be used with any brand of washing machine or dryer.

Blueland’s laundry booster powder removes stains, brightens whites and colors and removes unwanted odors from clothes. It’s available in a Clear Skies fragrance and a Fragrance Free option. The Laundry Boost Starter Set comes with 500 grams of powder — enough for about 25 loads of laundry — and a Forever Tin that you can continuously refill with new packages of powder. You can use the Forever Tin’s cap to measure one dose of powder, and either add the powder into the drum of the washing machine or mix it with water and soak clothes.

An alternative to single-use dryer sheets, Blueland’s Dryer Balls are reusable up to 1,000 times, according to the brand. They’re made from New Zealand wool and help reduce static and wrinkles when drying clothes. The dryer balls come in a pack of three and the brand suggests adding all three to the dryer at the same time to increase air circulation, which reduces overall dry time.

Available in two sizes — 9 ounces or 17 ounces — Corkcicle’s slim Commuter Cup is specifically designed to fit in most cup holders, specifically those in cars and bike cages. The cup is constructed from insulated stainless steel and has a ceramic-coated interior, which helps ensure that the flavor of beverages won’t linger after you drink them. The brand says the Commuter Cup keeps beverages cold for 18 hours or hot for 5 hours, and it comes with a spill-proof 360-degree Sip Lid. The cup comes in colors like Gloss Powder Blue, Matte Black, Walnut Wood and more.

Nécessaire’s new haircare products are formulated to support scalp health. The Shampoo’s liquid gel cleanses the scalp and is made with vitamins B3 and B5, as well as aloe vera leaf juice. The Conditioner is meant to nourish the scalp and combat dryness. It’s a soft cream that includes ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins B3 and B5 and celery seed extract. The hypoallergenic shampoo and conditioner can be purchased individually or as a set, and they feature no synthetic fragrances, sulfates or parabens.

More shopping news and launches

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.