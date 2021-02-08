Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

February has been and continues to be a month of significant firsts, from the Super Bowl rounding out “the most unusual season in pro football history” and the upcoming start of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to poet Amanda Gorman’s historic achievements and a novel approach to celebrating Valentine’s Day during a pandemic. Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced that she will be releasing a new, kids edition of her memoir “Becoming” in March. Nike has announced the Nike GO FlyEase, its first hands-free shoe, which is currently available for select Nike members and will be available more broadly later this year. LEGO launched a Medieval Blacksmith set and a Flower Bouquet set, both of which met such high demand they’re already sold out online.

Beyond the above, below we’re sharing launches and releases you might want to know about this week, from hand sanitizer bouquets for Valentine’s Day to a new menswear collection and a minimalist laptop stand.

Drybar designed this compact blow-dryer brush for use on short hair and bangs with an eye toward portability. Resembling the brand’s popular Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush, this mini blow-dryer brush utilizes ionic technology to help reduce frizz and add shine to hair. It’s built with vents meant to deliver maximum airflow for a faster blowout, too.

Best known for its aprons, kitchen wear and face masks, Hedley & Bennett has added a line of T-shirts to its offerings. The Work Tee is made from thick cotton fabric and its seams are double stitched for extra reinforcement. The shirt features a chest pocket, too. The Work Tee comes in four colors — Chile, Rose. Caviar and Blueprint — and it's available in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. Hedley & Bennett sells the shirts individually or as a three pack, which features three of the most popular colors. Additionally, the brand recently released a new three pack of kids face masks, as well as The Crossback Mask. If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gifts, Hedley & Bennett put together a themed collection just in time for the holiday.

Montblanc’s new collection includes an assortment of products such as backpacks, a duffle bag, wallets and more. All of the pieces are made from leather and feature the brand’s newest pattern, a two-tone Black and Blue “M” logo design. Products are made with a PVC coated-canvas that’s resistant to scratches and everyday wear. The collection also includes a business card holder, passport holder and a document case.

Noshinku, a hand sanitizer brand, is offering Sanitizer Bouquets for Valentine’s Day. The bouquets feature two of Noshinku’s new hand sanitizer mist scents: Lavendula and Eucalyptus. Bouquets are available in bundles of six or a dozen and come packaged in red wrapping. If you order by Feb. 9, you can receive your bouquet before Valentine’s Day.

Running gear brand Tracksmith partnered with menswear brand Taylor Stitch to launch a menswear capsule collection that blends loungewear with activewear. There are six pieces in the collection, including T-shirts, shorts, long-sleeve shirts and a bomber jacket. The collection is part of Taylor Stitch’s Workshop, a crowd-funding platform for new products. Shoppers currently have four weeks to pre-order items from the collection, which will subsequently be widely available in May.

Formerly Schick Hydro, the brand recently relaunched as Schick Hydro Skin Comfort. The rebrand includes new packaging and reformulated products to deliver advanced skincare and reduce irritation to men’s skin when they shave, rather than focus solely on shaving. Schick released The Stubble Eraser as part of the relaunch, a razor designed to shave up to seven days of stubble. The razor is built with a comb that lifts and aligns hairs before cutting them away. The brand also debuted its first lineup of face wash, shaving cream and post-shave balm.

Buck Mason’s new jacket is inspired by the military look of the classic A-1 Flight Jacket. The bomber jacket sports clean, tailored lines with a simplified patch pocket, in addition to a wool knit rib trim on the collar, cuffs and waist. It’s made from merino wool that’s boiled, a process that makes the wool softer and transforms the fabric’s long, itchy strands into a smooth, uniform mass. The jacket is designed to be lightweight-yet-warm and is adorned with real horn buttons. It’s meant to be layered under heavier outerwear or can be worn between seasons, as well as while lounging around the house.

Smeg, known for making kitchen appliances with a '50s retro-look, released a new line of knives, knife blocks and knife block sets. The collection features six knives: a Vegetable, Utility, Meat, Santoku, Bread and Chef’s knife, each of which boasts a German stainless steel blade as well as a stainless steel handle. They’re stored in Smeg’s new six-slot acacia wood knife blocks, which are available in three colors: Pastel Blue, Cream and Black.

Rugs.com launched its first line of printed rugs called the Revival collection. The rugs feature bold patterns that combine floral and tribal designs, as well as colors like dark blues and bright pinks. Printed rugs are made by digitally printing a design over the top layer of fabric. To create the Revival rugs, designs are digitally printed on a soft chenille pile that’s durable and easy to clean, and they have a PVC dot backing that adds thickness and texture to them. Rugs have a distressed look, come in 18 different styles and are available in a variety of sizes. The line also offers many rug shapes such as square, rectangle, round, oval and octagon.

This laptop stand elevates MacBooks’ and iPads’ screens, as well as angles them towards you. It aims to help you sit in a more comfortable position so you’re not slumping your shoulders and slouching while working. Since it lifts your device off a flat surface like a desk, the ParcSlope allows for increased airflow to MacBooks, which helps keep them cooler and quieter while in use. As for iPads, the ParcSlope positions the device at an 18-degree angle that makes it easy to type and sketch. The stand equips special ridges to keep your devices in place and an oval cutout in the back to keep charging cables from falling when they’re unplugged.

Adding to its selection of hot sauces and pasta sauces, TRUFF now makes mayonnaise, too. The condiment comes in two varieties: Truffle Mayonnaise and Spicy Truffle Mayonnaise. The mayonnaise is made with ingredients like cage-free eggs, sunflower oil and black winter truffles. The recipe for Spicy Truffle Mayonnaise features red jalapenños, too. You can purchase the mayonnaise online — in a 2-pack flavor combo or in individual flavors as packs of 2, 4, 6 or 12 — as well as at Whole Foods stores nationwide.

