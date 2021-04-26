New & Notable: Latest products from Dyson, Adidas and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Mother’s Day only about two weeks away, we’ve been putting together guides to unique Mother’s Day gifts and jewelry gifts, as well as gifts that ship in two days and Mother’s Day cards. Liquid chlorophyll has been popular on Tik Tok lately, leading us to explore the benefits of chlorophyll. And with Earth Day last week, we talked to experts about face mask pollution and how to prevent it, as well as the best books on climate change, Stasher Bags and the Shopping staff’s favorite eco-friendly products.

In shopping news, Apple announced a new iMac in seven new colors, as well as an updated iPad Pro with 5G and the M1 chip, which is also used in the company’s desktop computers. Apple also launched the AirTag, available for pre-order now — it helps keep track of and find items with Apple’s Find My app. The company is also coming out with a new Apple TV and remote.

Additionally, Athleta introduced the second installment of its Amplify Artists Series with poet Morgan Harper Nichols: 100 percent of net proceeds will support To Write Love on Her Arms, a nonprofit that aims to give hope to and invest in treatment and recovery for people struggling with addiction, depression, self-injury and thoughts of suicide. Rifle Paper Co. also launched a collection of umbrellas in four patterns: Camont, Strawberry Fields, Marguerite and Garden Party. And Motherfigure launched new maternity swimwear. Baby products brand Chicco debuted a new line of thermoregulating car seats featuring humidity-regulating fabric-like mesh. The booster and a convertible car seat are also made with 37.5 Technology, which utilizes dynamic thermoregulation technology to help keep the body at a core temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit). Airthings launched its My Pollen Levels app to help users track pollen levels outdoors and optimize air quality indoors, and P.volve released a massage ball set to help soothe sore muscles.

In addition to these new releases, we rounded up notable items that recently hit the market from brands like Dyson, Bed Bath & Beyond and more.

Adidas and Zoe Saldana’s collection at Kohl’s now offers clothing in inclusive sizes ranging from XL to 4XL. The collection also introduced new pieces ranging from pullover hoodies and high waisted leggings to sports bras. The Saldana Collection Convertible Middie Backpack is a new addition. It comes in three colors — Black, Halo Green and Clear Lilac Purple — and features a top haul-handle, a front zipper pocket for additional storage and adjustable shoulder straps. The new Saldana Collection Puremotion Adapt Sneakers are available in sizes ranging from 5 to 12, and they’re designed with mesh fabric.

Bed Bath and Beyond’s new Haven line offers products to help you turn your bathroom into an at-home spa. The line offers items like a Towel Warmer, towels and bath rugs, as well as shower curtains. Additionally, the Haven line features apparel ranging from a Linen Kimono Bath Robe to Criss Cross Slippers. Home decor pieces like a Bamboo Over-the-Toilet Space Saver are also available, as are bathroom accessories such as cosmetic storage containers. The Haven Line features products made for the bath, like a Spa Bath Pillow and Tub Tray rests.

The Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum’s motor offers more suction than the brand’s other cordless vacuums, and it has a run time of 120 minutes per charge. It’s equipped with filtration technology that the brand claims traps 99.99 percent of fine dust as small as 0.3 microns. The vacuum is designed with an LCD screen that displays run time and performance updates, and you can choose between three power modes: Eco, Auto and Boost. It comes with 11 tools and accessories, including a hair screw tool that picks up pet hair and a wall-mounted docking station that charges the machine. Dyson also sells the Outsize Absolute +.

Casper’s new Cooling Collection features the Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress and Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress, both built with the brand’s new Snow Technology. The tech includes the brand’s QuickCool Cover, which is infused with material that creates a refreshing sensation against skin, and a layer of HeatDelete Bands that draw heat away from your body. The Cooling Collection also offers Hyperlite Sheets designed with TENCEL Lyocell fabric and a weave that creates vent-like structures to increase airflow. Casper also offers three types of lightweight duvets — Down, Down-Alternative and Humidity Fighting — as well as a mattress protector.

Parade, known for its women’s underwear, launched its first new product category, the Parade Bralette. The brand said it’s been working on the product for over two years. Bralettes range in sizes from XS to 3XL, as well as Support+ sizes, three sizes that extend beyond 3XL. They’re designed with the brand’s Re:Play fabric, which is made from recycled oeko-tex fabric, as well as Parade’s lightweight torso band. Bralettes are available in Triangle and Scoop styles and feature adjustable straps. They come in a range of colors, including Eightball, Blush, Martini and Cobbler.

Polaroid claims its new Go Camera is the smallest analog instant camera in the world — it’s 4.1 inches long, 3.3 inches wide and 2.4 inches tall. It was designed to be wearable and used with a miniature version of the brand’s classic square format film. The camera features a self-timer and an instant flash. It comes with a USB charging cable, wrist strap and the Polaroid Go Color Film Double Pack. Polaroid Go film can be purchased separately on the brand’s website, too.

Timex’s new Malibu women’s watch collection features pieces inspired by the California ocean and beach. The Q Timex Malibu watch is available in Aqua/Pink and Orange/Black, while the Waterbury Legacy Boyfriend Malibu watch comes in four styles: Blue/Gold, Coral/Gold, Rose Gold and Gold. Both watches feature a date and time window and are water resistant up to 50 meters. The Malibu collection also includes two stainless steel mesh band watches, too. Timex also launched a new men’s watch collection, the Q Timex Neutrals.

Wet Ones launched its first liquid hand sanitizer in three sizes: 2 ounces, 8 ounces and 16 ounces. It’s made with 69 percent ethyl alcohol, meeting the Centers for Disease Control recommendation that we use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent ethyl alcohol. Wet Ones hand sanitizer also includes aloe vera, vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 to moisturize hands and leave them feeling soft. It has Wet Ones’ Fresh Scent, the same fragrance Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes come in.

Hedley & Bennett, known for its kitchen gear and apparel, and Rifle Paper Co., which sells home decor and stationery, collaborated over a new collection of aprons. They feature floral patterns like Herb Garden, Rosa Natural and Folk Horse. Aprons are made from cotton and linen fabric, and they’re machine washable. They also feature a chest pocket and a utility loop that can hold tongs, towels or other tools. The aprons come in kids and adult sizes, and Hedley & Bennett is also selling adult and kids sets.

Candle brand Otherland launched its first new collection of 2021, Garden Party. The collection features six new floral-inspired fragrances: Verdant Verve, Georgette, Out of the Blue, Clean Blossom, Ultraviolet and Canary. This marks the first time the company launched this many new fragrances at once, Otherland says. Candles are sold individually, as a three pack or as a six pack.

BodyGym’s new fitness system, Body Gym 2.0, allows users to do band-focused strength training workouts. The system features 3 pound bar weights that fold if you’re taking them on the go, as well as a latex resistance band that connects to the weights and features two handles. The system comes with a drawstring bag for storage. BodyGym’s fitness system can be used with its companion app, which provides workout classes led by fitness professionals. The classes are accessible on iPhones, Androids, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast and Mac or Windows computers.

The Company Store’s new Conscious Collection features products made with two types of down alternatives: recycled water bottles and TENCEL Lyocell fabric, or a virgin and recycled down blend. Items featured in the collection are also wrapped in fabric made from a blend of cotton and TENCEL Lyocell, which is soft against skin while you’re sleeping. Products in the collection include the down alternative comforter and pillow, which are hypoallergenic and naturally dust-mite resistant. Other items include a down comforter and pillow. Additionally, The Company Store will donate five trees for each TENCEL product sold in partnership with nonprofit One Tree Planted now through May 14.