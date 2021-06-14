Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With only a week until Amazon Prime Day — which will take place between June 21 and 22 — other big box retailers are announcing summer sales within the same time frame. As we previously reported, Walmart and Target’s competing sales are slated to begin on June 20. Kohl’s also recently revealed that it’s hosting its two-day Wow Deals event in stores and online during the same dates as Prime Day. The retailer is giving shoppers the opportunity to earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent and is otherwise offering discounts on apparel, homeware, toys and more. As we approach Amazon’s mega sale, the retailer is offering early Prime Day deals, and with Father’s Day coming up this weekend, Amazon launched its Father’s Day gift hub.

Additionally, Starbucks is experiencing an ingredient shortage, affecting popular drinks that use chai tea bags, hazelnut syrup and more (there’s plenty of healthy teas to brew at home, of course). Also on the food and beverage front, there’s been a rise in family grocery bills due to pandemic disruptions, with prices up nationwide. Last week, a congressional report found that Fisher-Price kept its Rock 'n Play inclined baby sleeper on the market for a decade despite the company's knowledge of safety concerns and infant deaths. More than 50 infants died using the Rock 'n Play Sleeper before it was recalled in 2019, according to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

These new Bluetooth earbuds from Sony — available in Black and Silver — have noise canceling capabilities and deliver high-quality sound due to their Integrated Processor V1. They feature noise sensing microphones to provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments — when you speak to someone, the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses music and lets in ambient sound so you can conduct a conversation. The earbuds are water-resistant and can be wirelessly charged, as well as controlled through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can adjust the earbuds’ settings using the Sony Headphones Connect app for Android and iOS, too.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently introduced Our Table, the fourth of at least eight brands the retailer is launching in 2021. It offers cookware, bakeware and kitchen tools, as well as linens and dinnerware. Many items in the collection — from cookware sets to cutting boards — are designed with natural materials like wood and marble, while others — like whisks and mixing bowls — are made with heat- and stain-resistant stainless steel and silicone. In conjunction with the launch, Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting a three-part virtual cooking series with different chefs on its IGTV and YouTube channels beginning June 15.

Stationary and home décor company Rifle Paper Co. collaborated with swimwear brand Summersalt to launch its first-ever swim collection. The collection features over 15 pieces, marrying Summersalt’s bestselling silhouettes with three Rifle Paper Co. floral patterns: Garden Party, Marguerite and Menagerie. Bathing suits come in styles for women and children from the Wanderlust Bikini Top to the Sidestroke one piece, and the collection also offers cover-ups, like the Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt.

Herschel’s new line of insulated bags — The Insulated Program — includes backpacks, totes and coolers in a range of colors and patterns. Insulated bags are a new product category for the brand, which is known for its backpacks and face masks. The insulated bags are designed in Herschel’s signature styles like the Alexander Zip Tote and the Miller Backpack. They’re constructed with foam-padded insulated and leak-proof liners, and items feature recycled body fabric made from post-consumer water bottles.

The Y3.3 Iperespresso Espresso & Coffee Machine is the latest addition to illy’s line of single-serve machines. It can make espresso and drip coffee, and is an upgraded iteration of the brand’s Y3.2 system, modeling its compact size and minimalist design. The new machine is built with an adjustable drip tray, an automatic on and off function and illuminated buttons. illy’s coffee or espresso Iperespresso capsules are compatible with the machine, which is available in four colors: White, Red, Black and Cape Town Blue.

Women’s shoe brand RYKA launched a new collection of sneakers made to wear while hiking through trails. They’re designed with non-slip treads, arch and heel support and grippy outsoles to add extra traction. New trail sneakers come in four styles, each featuring different colors and silhouettes: the fEMPOWER Kaya Plus Sneaker, Switchback Walking Shoe, Sky Walk Trail Walking Shoe and Echo Low Sneaker.

The new Nanoleaf Elements hexagonal lighting panels feature a wood design and utilize the brand’s corner control technology, allowing the corners of panels to be lit independently from the rest of it. Elements panels are also compatible with the brand’s Circadian Lighting feature, which adjusts the temperature and intensity of the light based on the time of day. The panels offer adjustable lighting modes and scenes, and they react to touch and music. You can control the lighting panels using the built-in buttons or Nanoleaf’s app. Nanoleaf Elements are available in the Elements Smarter Kit or the Elements Expansion Pack, which include seven and three panels, respectively.

Tineco’s PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum is a more affordable option compared to the brand’s A11 HERO, but offers the same 120W suction power, 40-minute runtime and large dustbin capacity. The new stick vacuum is available exclusively at Walmart. It’s built with a four-stage HEPA filtration system that removes up to 99.97 percent of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from the air, and can convert into a portable handheld vacuum. The vacuum comes with a multi-tasker power brush, a 2-in-1 dusting brush, a crevice tool and a wall-mounted dock charger.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station is built with a lithium-ion battery and functions as an alternative to gas generators. It provides enough power to run small appliances or WiFi routers during emergency power outages, but it’s compact in size so you can travel with it while camping or hiking. The power station features multiple different ports to plug in devices, and it comes with a 120W Power Supply AC Wall Charger. You can also recharge the power station using a compatible Goal Zero solar panel or the brand’s 12V Car Charging Cable. The Yeti 1000X can integrate into other accessories like the Home Integration Kit.

Tribit’s Home Speaker also acts as an alarm clock, white noise machine and charger. The Bluetooth-enabled speaker allows you to play music from your phone or tablet, or you can use an SD card aux input and the device’s built-in FM channels. It’s equipped with two charging ports for devices with USB-C cords, and offers multiple white noise sound options. The light on the device can react to the beat of your music, or you customize the lighting by choosing from different color themes and light modes. The Home Speaker is currently available on Tribit’s website and will launch on Amazon later this month.

Fjällräven’s new Kånken Art backpack collection was released on World Oceans Day (June 8) and aims to raise awareness about ocean plastics pollution. Backpacks in the collection come in four styles — a backpack, laptop backpack, mini backpack and sling — and are made from a recycled poly/organic cotton material. They feature a design in two color palettes — Ocean Surface and Ocean Deep — developed with artist Linn Fritz. A portion of proceeds from the collection will be donated to Leave No Trace and The 2 Minute Foundation through Fjällräven’s Arctic Fox Initiative. A trash bag is included with every purchase to encourage shoppers to clean up their neighborhoods.

The Titanium Aurora Bottle is constructed from anodized titanium, making it light and durable. The titanium also ensures that beverages don’t leave an aftertaste — in other words, your water won’t taste like coffee if you use the bottle for both drinks. Snow Peak recommends hand-washing the water bottle with mild soap and water. It’s available in five colors ranging from rainbow to blue, and comes with a screw-on cap.

