Beyond fireworks and barbecues, Fourth of July weekend saw a plethora of sales across retailers, many of which offered deals on products from mattresses to kitchen appliances. Some sales are still ongoing today, too. And while many look forward to spending the holiday weekend outside, a handful of states are experiencing a heatwave, notably the Pacific Northwest. Products like fans and air conditioners are in high demand to help people stay cool indoors, while bathing suits and beach towels are essential for a dip in the pool.

In other shopping news, Canada Goose, known for its parkas and down jackets, announced that it will go fur-free by the end of 2022. Through a phased approach, the company will end the purchase of fur by the end of 2021 and end manufacturing products with fur no later than the end of 2022. The announcement is aligned with Canada Goose’s sustainability platform, HUMANATURE, which aims to protect the planet through community partnerships and reforming business practices.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Available in Black and Petal colors, Away’s first-ever Cosmetics Bag is designed to keep your beauty supplies organized and accessible while traveling. It features a wipeable nylon interior, a detachable makeup brush roll on the top lid and a handle. The bag zips closed, and its interior transparent zip pocket allows you to see its contents. You can also personalize the Cosmetics Bag with up to three embroidered letters.

Gap recently launched its first-ever home collection at Walmart. There will be 400 pieces in the line overall, and over 60 are currently available to pre-order or ship. Gap said the collection is centered around everyday essentials like bedding, bath items and dinnerware at affordable prices — for example, a six-piece bath towel set is about $40. The company also designed some products with organic cotton and recycled materials, which aligns with its effort to become more sustainable.

West Elm’s Tencel Sheets became a bestselling item after a video highlighting them was shared over 21,000 times on TikTok. The brand is now selling the sheets in new colors: Sand, Mocha, Stormy Blue, Dark Olive and Terracotta. The sheets are made from Tencel, a Lyocell fiber that’s an alternative to silk. The material offers a smooth finish and is moisture-wicking. You can purchase a sheet set available in four sizes — Queen, King, California King and Full — or a set of two pillowcases in two sizes: Standard and King.

Logitech’s MX Travel Case is designed to fit a MX Anywhere 3 or MX Master 3 mouse, a charger and a hard drive. It features compartments to organize items and is made from a soft felt material. The travel case is built with a Velcro closure and hook-and-loop fasteners to keep it closed.

The Nikon Z fc camera combines a retro design with modern technology. It’s lightweight and compact, and features mechanical dials for shutter speed, ISO and exposure composition. The mirrorless camera’s vari-angle LCD touch screen flips out to face users and automatically adjusts for self-portraits, and it’s built with 4K UHD video. The camera is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled, so you can transfer photos and videos to your phone through the Nikon Snapbridge app. Additionally, Nikon is releasing a variety of FX and DX-format lenses that pair with Z series cameras like this one. The Nikon Z fc camera is now available for pre-order in six special edition colors.

Samsonite’s new suitcase collection includes carry-on, medium and large-sized luggage. Bags are designed with a polypropylene outer shell and feature a Recyclex interior line, a fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. The bags have ergonomic retractable trolley handles that can be adjusted to different heights, as well as dual spinner wheels. The trolley grip, top handle and side handles are also infused with Samsonite’s proprietary antimicrobial additive, which works to stop bacteria and mold from growing. Bags have interior panel dividers that offer a compression system to provide you with more room for items, as well as two zippered pockets. They also come with built-in TSA locks and the carry-on bags have a USB port.

ECCO BIOM 2.0 sneaker collection features footwear for men and women in a variety of colors from Sherbet yellow to Dynasty blue. Shoes are designed with textile and leather uppers, which are made with the brand’s DriTan technology to reduce the amount of water and chemicals used in the leather tanning process. The sneakers are also built with BIOM Natural Motion technology, allowing the sneaker to support the natural movement of your foot. They also have removable OrthoLite memory-foam inlay soles for added comfort and breathability, and the shoe’s wide lace-up front allows you to customize its fit.

LifeProof’s new NËXT Case is made with 50 percent recycled plastic material and is compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories. The case has a two piece design and while being designed, it was tested to ensure it can withstand 2-meter drops. LifeProof said the case blocks dirt, snow and debris from damaging your phone, and it’s available in three colors: Black Crystal, Napa and Clear Lake. You can currently purchase the case for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Mini, and pre-order the case for the 12 Pro Max. Additionally, $1 of each purchase goes to one of LifeProof’s partners: Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana.

When it’s not in use, the new 24-ounce Stojo Box collapses to lay flat, making it compact to store or travel with. It stands about 2-inches tall when expanded and is designed to hold a sandwich or small meal. The Stojo Box features an airtight snap-on lid with a spill-proof seal, and it’s made from food-grade silicon. The box is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The Stojo Box is currently sold out on Stojo’s website, but can be purchased at Target in-stores and online in four colors: Carnation, Cashmere, Denim and Aquamarine, a shade exclusive to Target.

Momofuku restaurant group and East Fork pottery collaborated over a dinnerware collection featuring items from a mug to a serving bowl. Dinnerware comes in two limited-edition custom glazes inspired by Momofuku’s signature colors: Orchard (green) and Peachy Keen (peach). You can purchase bowls, plates and cups in a variety of sizes and styles, like an Ice Cream Bowl, Dinner Plate and Toddler Cup. Items are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

CLMBR, the maker of the CLMBR vertical climber, launched a new retail site featuring clothing, accessories and more. The company called the new site a “one-stop-shop to fulfill all of a fitness enthusiast’s needs,” from granola bars and water bottles to apparel and Theragun recovery products. CLMBR also partnered with Bala to offer special custom products only available on the new site, including the Bala Power Ring and 1-pound and 2-pound Bala Bangles, as well as the Bala Beam.

Peach Slices, the K-beauty skincare brand known for its Acne Spot Dots, released a 3-Step Acne System, offering prescription-strength formulas over-the-counter. The acne system features a Clarifying Cleaner, Exfoliating Toner and Oil-Free Moisturizer. The cleanser contains 2 percent salicylic acid to fight breakouts, as does the toner. The moisturizer is made with .5 percent salicylic acid and niacinamide, and has a matte finish when applied.

