As the end of the year rapidly approaches, the amount of time you have left to find gifts for loved ones is dwindling. Thankfully, we have plenty of ideas for you: Our Google-sourced gift guide alone details 100 trending presents. We also asked experts about the art of gifting co-workers and figuring out what to get the gardeners in your life, as well as wine enthusiasts.

If you’re looking for something that recently hit the market and don’t mind a relatively sky-high price tag, check out the stylish Apple AirPods Max, the brand’s first over-ear, noise cancelling headphones. There’s a new LeBron James-backed tequila and mezcal label called Lobos 1707 and homeblown, handmade glassware brand Saban Glass is now available on Anthropologie. If you’re looking for a way to stay entertained during this cold month — or to learn something new and useful in the years ahead — Nikon’s announced its online photography classes are free through the end of 2020.

Alongside the releases and announcements above, there are also plenty of pragmatic launches to consider yourself and even with just weeks left in the year. You might want to add Faherty’s sherpa-lined coat and Frye’s lace up boots to your closet to prepare for the winter weather. Or consider Rails’ new sleepwear collection to cozy up after a long day. New and noteworthy haircare products were recently added to Amazon’s storefronts and IT Cosmetics launched a new face cream to help with reducing wrinkles and dark spots. To give you a better idea of each of these launches — and a few more — we detail them below.

The new monitors from Philips new monitors boast a built-in USB type-C docking station so you can charge a compatible laptop while it’s connected. The monitors equip IPS displays, giving you extra-wide viewing angles and crisp images with bright, vivid colors. For added security, the monitors nest webcams that pop up when you need them, and they’re equipped with Windows Hello facial recognition, logging you into your Windows devices in less than two seconds. Screens allow for a LowBlue Mode setting that reduces harmful blue light emitted from the screen. These monitors come in two models, 329P1H/00 and 326P1H/01, which have almost identical features: The former boasts higher-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD resolution images.

You don’t have to sacrifice style to stay warm this winter with Faherty’s Sherpa-Lined Field Parka. It features a Dark Olive cotton exterior and the interior is lined with a plush, 100-percent recycled fleece. The jacket is inspired by vintage military gear and includes practical design features like seven pockets, drawcords for an adjustable fit and reinforced elbows. It’s machine-washable and comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

These leather-lined, lace up boots are waterproof, specifically designed to withstand snow, rain and any other winter weather that comes your way. They have a protective rubber outsole for traction and durability, as well as a gusseted tongue to keep out debris. Their wool lining combines with an ortholite footbed and you can get them in either Dark Brown Multi or Black Multi.

Ten Little, a kids shoes brand, partnered with Welly, which makes first aid supplies, to launch Bravery Bandage Sets filled with supplies to tend to minor scrapes and bumps kids get while playing. The kits come with 48 latex-free, flexible fabric bandages that come in two sizes, and they’re offered in three colorful patterns: Rainbow, Monster and Peculiar Pets. Band Aids are designed to match a selection of Ten Little’s kids shoes, and kits feature special edition stickers to decorate sneakers, helmets, bottles, backpacks and more.

Just in time for cold weather and nights spent on the couch, clothing brand Rails released a new sleepwear collection. It features traditional pajama sets and button downs, as well as loungewear that ranges from sweatshirts to sweatpants. Clothing comes in a variety of patterns like tie dye, stars, stripes, and more. In addition to purchasing comfortable clothing for yourself, pieces from Rails sleepwear collection make great gifts this holiday season.

Modeled after a sleeping bag, this water-repellent car seat and stroller cover keeps kids toasty during the chilly months. It grows with children from infant to age 4, as it has zippered length and width extensions that can be let out as kids get older. The cover fits any stroller and has hook and loop attachments to keep it in place. It also features a removable anti-slip back panel that eliminates extra fabric between a child’s back and the harness. The 7AM Enfant Blanket 212 Evolution comes in styles ranging from Grey Velvet to Metallic Yale Blue, and can be purchased alongside 7AM Enfant Stroller Warmmuffs, which keep parents' hands warm while pushing the stroller. 7AM Enfant makes a Car Seat Cocoon for babies, too.

7. Avre debuted face masks and matching sneakers for the holidays

Avre, a sustainable footwear brand, debuted new sneakers and face masks for the holidays in limited-edition colorways. Avre’s Infinity Glide sneaker is available in a Light Grey/Peach color and the brand’s Limitless sneaker is available in a Burwood/Pale Mauve color. Both sneakers are lightweight and have an adaptive stretch fit that comes from a breathable and comfortable knit material. Avre’s masks come in a pack of two, each a different color: Black/White and Burlwood/Pale and Black and Grey. Masks come with disposable filters and are machine-washable.

Jupiter, a brand that makes hair care products for those with dandruff, is now selling its products on Amazon. Dandruff and dry scalp are issues many people face during the cold, dry winter, as well as during stressful periods (like the coronavirus pandemic). Jupiter’s hair care is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. You’ll find Balancing Shampoo, Nourishing Conditioner, Restoring Serum, an exfoliating Scalp Brush and more.

IT Cosmetics recently released a new face cream that works to reduce the look of wrinkles and dark spots. Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream is made with retinol, an ingredient known for its anti-aging effects. It also contains moisturizing vitamin E and vitamin B5, which calms inflammation and promotes hydration. These ingredients also balance the common side effects of retinol usage, including redness, dryness and flaking. IT Cosmetics says the cream is suitable for daily use, even on sensitive skin.

Engineered to dry hair faster, Tineco’s MODA ONE hairdryer has smart sensors that detect moisture levels in hair, making automatic adjustments to the heat and airflow to speed up drying time and prevent damage. The hairdryer also produces an optimal amount of negative ions based on hair moisture for protection and shine. It has a colorful LED light ring that changes from red to blue as hair dries, letting you know which section of your hair needs more attention. The dryer has multiple modes — Auto, Manual, Cool, Styling, Pet, Kids and Eco — and it doesn't make a lot of noise while in use. The hair dryer can be used with three magnetic attachments: a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser.

