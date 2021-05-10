Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Students across the country are graduating from college this month after a school year unlike any other. We put together a college graduation gift guide to help you celebrate the student in your life in person or virtually. The spring is also the beginning of the gardening season, which can be tricky for first-timers — we asked experts about the best gardening tools and got tips to help you get started. And if you’re preparing for an upcoming vacation, you may want to pack a travel mug to take coffee, tea and other drinks with you on your journey.

In shopping news, Unify the Ties launched a new collection and is contributing proceeds to The Art Therapy Project during May, which is Mental Health Awareness month. BRUNT Workwear restocked its bestselling The MARIN work boots, and Food52, which sells cookware through its brand Five Two, acquired Dansk, a housewares brand. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey — who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, respectively, on NBC’s The Office — are releasing a book about their friendship and their experiences making the show. The book is set to be published in February 2022 and is now available for pre-order. Beyond those releases, we rounded up items that recently hit the market from brands like Stojo, Conair, Made In and more.

Cookware brand Made In now offers a collection of 12 ounce coffee mugs. They come in a set of four and are available in three styles: White, Red Rim and Navy Rim. The mugs are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. They’re made from high alumina vitrified china, which Made In says make the mugs scratch-resistant and thermal-shock resistant. They’re also stackable.

West Elm and Heather Taylor Home, owned by Los Angeles-based designer Heather Taylor, collaborated over a new summer collection that includes items for inside and outside your home. The limited-edition collection features table linens, bedding for adults, kids and babies, pillows and throws in brightly colored patterns like gingham, plaid and stripes. It also offers bathroom towels, bath mats and shower curtains. To create a summer oasis in your backyard, the collection boasts a hammock, indoor/outdoor floor cushions and a woven picnic basket.

Adding to her range of kitchen accessories at Walmart, The Pioneer Woman introduced a new metal bakeware collection. It features a range of nonstick pieces, all of which are free from Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a chemical that may cause health concerns, according to the American Cancer Society. The collection includes nonstick baking sheets in multiple sizes, as well as 8-inch square, 9-inch round and 9-by-13-inch rectangle cake pans. Additionally, the Pioneer Woman debuted Floral Nonstick Cast Cakelet Pan which you can fill with batter to make up to six mini cakes that feature three different floral designs.

OtterBox released two new accessories for the iPhone 12 that work with Apple MagSafe technology. Both feature a shield that protects credit cards from magnetic damage and are made from soft synthetic leather material. The Folio wallet magnetically attaches to your phone and has a magnetic latch that keeps the Folio closed. Its cover protects your screen as well as has slots to hold your ID, cash or credit cards. OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet also magnetically attaches to the back of your phone and has card slots as well as a dedicated cash pocket. You can use both accessories with any iPhone case or without a case.

Stitch Fix, the online personal styling service, partnered with The Label, a Black-owned, female-founded clothing brand, to launch loungewear in inclusive sizes. Stitch Fix said it recently saw an increase in demand in customers looking for plus size clothing — specifically the demand jumped more than 35 percent between October and December 2020 compared to the previous year. The Label designed a size-inclusive five-piece capsule collection in four exclusive colorways for Stitch Fix, including shorts, sweatpants and sweatshirts. All styles will be available via Stitch Fix, and customers can request The Label from their personal stylist.

Women’s denim brand Pistola released its summer 2021 collection. The collection features jeans and jean shorts, as well as sweaters, shirts and jumpsuits. Pistola also debuted new colors of its bestselling Parker Field Suit, including Pearl Blue and Ecru. Its popular Bobbie Jeans are also highlighted in the collection. They come in two styles: the Bobbie High Rise Wide Leg and the Bobbie Crossover Short.

Conair’s new steamer can also be used as an iron, and the brand says it kills bacteria on clothing, too. You can use the device’s plates vertically or horizontally — with or without steam — to release wrinkles from clothes, and it heats up in less than 10 seconds. It’s built with a Smart Sensor Safety Feature that stops the steam when the steamer is placed on a flat surface and you can choose from four different steam settings. The device comes with four attachments: a delicate bonnet, creaser, silicone band and bristle brush.

Knix’s latest swimwear collection features bikini tops, bottoms, sets and one pieces for women, as well as options for kids like a rash guard and a one piece. The brand — known for its period-proof underwear — is also selling period-proof swimwear. Pieces have a built-in leak proof gusset that’s made to hold menstrual fluid and prevent leaks in the water. Bathing suits are made with quick drying material, are fully lined and provide UPF 50+ UV protection. Knix also added a Swim Cover Up to the collection. Swimwear comes in colors like Black, Daiquiri, Pacifica and Honey. Women’s pieces are available in sizes ranging from S to XXXL.

Tazo launched its first-ever tea variety pack featuring eight flavors: Zen, Passion, Classic Chai, Green Ginger, Awake English Breakfast, Calm Chamomile, Refresh Mint and Vanilla Caramel Chai. In total, the pack comes with 40 tea bags and you can make the tea hot or cold. The flavors range in caffeination level, too — Awake English Breakfast, a blend of black teas, will give you energy in the morning, while you can sip on caffeine free Calm Chamomile, an herbal tea, before bed. The variety pack’s box also has a QR code on it that you can scan to browse tea-inspired recipes.

Coway’s new Airmega 250 air purifier features a three stage filtration system and covers rooms as large as 930 square feet. The brand says it captures and inactivates 99.999 percent of fine airborne particles and contaminants as small as 0.01 microns. The air purifier features a real-time air quality monitor, a filter replacement indicator and a timer that allows you to program it to turn off after 1, 4 or 8 hours. It also has three fan speeds to choose from, and multiple different modes, including Smart Mode, during which the air purifier adapts to its surroundings, changing modes and fan speed depending on a room’s air quality conditions.

Cover FX’s Invisible Primer SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen is the first SPF sunscreen from the brand. It protects skin from UVA and UVB rays and has a smooth texture that blurs pores, fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, it helps prevent free radical damage as it contains ingredients like antioxidant-rich tomato fruit extract. The product is also made with sesame extract, which calms stressed skin. It can be worn with or without makeup.

These new wireless stereo speakers from Bang & Olufsen feature a column design with built-in amplifier that delivers clear sound with depth. They offer two listening modes: Narrow, which is more individualized, and Wide, which optimizes audio for everyone in the room. You can stream music using Airplay or Bluetooth, and the speakers come with Bang & Olufsen Radio included. You can control the speakers using the Bang & Olufsen App, the Beoremote One BT or the Beoremote Halo. The speakers color, aluminum and inner cover come in multiple different styles you can customize, and you can purchase them with floor stands or wall mounts.

Stojo, the maker of collapsible drinkware, recently added a Sports Bottle to its collection. The bottle features a twist cap and can hold up to 20 ounces of liquid. When it’s empty, the bottle collapses into a compact sphere, making it easy to store or travel with. The bottle also has a tether you can hold or loop on to your bag. It’s dishwasher-safe and comes in six colors: Sage, Carnation, Peony, Steel, Cashmere and Ink. If you already own the Stojo Bottle, you can purchase the Sports Bottle Cap to screw on top.

