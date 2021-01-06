Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With 2020 and the holiday gift giving season behind us, the first week of the new year brings with it a (slight) return to normalcy. Gone are the days of waking up late during our staycation. We’re once again working from home and getting back into our day-to-day routines in whatever form they’ve morphed into. While we’re welcoming 2021 as a new chapter, we also looked back on some of the bestselling products of 2020. From skin care to face masks and pet supplies to tech, we rounded up the most purchased products we covered last year. Since the cold weather is keeping us inside lately, we compiled a list of popular books to keep you occupied, as well..

Already, we’re seeing interesting new releases from brands like BioBidet and Uncommon Goods. On the tech front, Cambridge Audio launched truly wireless earbuds with touch controls and Vizio is helping you upgrade your at-home entertainment set-up with a new sound bar system. If you plan to go on a hike sometime soon, you may want to consider taking Snow Peak’s Takibi Tarp Hexa Set M along with you in case you want to stop and build a fire underneath the stars. Additionally, for those working from home, Flexispot’s newest standing desk may make hours of Zoom calls and typing a bit more bearable.

Expanding beyond its first Melomania 1 wireless headphones, Cambridge Audio released new Melomania Touch earbuds with updated features. The truly wireless earbuds are equipped with touch controls so you can tap them to play music, change the volume level, use your phone’s virtual assistant or pick up a call. They’re lightweight and come with different size silicone ear tips, allowing you to get the best fit possible. The headphones are designed to deliver high-quality audio, notably a deeper controlled bass and clearer high notes. They also sport two microphones boasting noise-cancelling technology, which comes in handy when you’re working from home and need to tune out family members or pets. The headphones — which are available in Black and White — are also water resistant and come with a charging case that extends battery life. Additionally, Cambridge Audio launched the Melomania app, giving users even more opportunities to personalize their headphones.

Bidet sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and beyond reducing the need for toilet paper as Shopping previously noted, the device also serves as an eco friendly addition to your bathroom. The new Discovery DLS Bidet Seat from BioBidet is the brand’s lowest profile and most modern design to date. It attaches directly to toilets, making for an easy install, has a LED nightlight and comes with a remote control. The bidet seat is made with a built-in occupancy sensor that triggers an automatic open and close function, too. It’s self-cleaning and has a stainless steel nozzle that’s cleansed via UV light sterilization after each use. The bidet also has an enhanced warm air dryer. You can adjust the bidet’s seat temperature, water temperature, water pressure and spray pattern.

Bring this tarp on your next adventure to protect you from the rain, snow or sun while relaxing in between outdoor activities. It’s waterproof and blocks the sun’s UV rays when set up and secured with the included 1.5-centimenter Aluminum Wing Poles . The tarp was specifically designed for those who enjoy fireside gatherings as it comes with the flame-resistant Takibi Inner Roof that you can attach when you want to build fires underneath to keep warm or roast marshmallows. The tarp can also be used on its own, and it comfortably shields up to four people from weather. The tarp is easy to travel with, too — everything can be packed inside its compact carrying case.

Immersing you in movies, sports, video games and more, this sound bar system features 18 high-performance speakers in total. The Adaptive Height Speakers are robotic and automatically rotate to blast sound off the ceiling. They’re made with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology, resulting in overhead surround sound, a wider soundstage and clearer vocals. The sound bar comes complete with separate tweeters and dual woofers, including an 8-inch wireless subwoofer that’s engineered to amplify deep bass notes. The sound bar system is compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, so you can use your voice-enabled devices directly through the sound bar. Additionally, Chromecast is built into the speaker, as is Bluetooth streaming. You can play anything from music to podcasts through the speaker from Chromecast-enabled apps like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more. The speakers are easily controlled with the included backlit remote, which has preset modes you can turn on for gaming, movies, music and more.

Neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, just released his new book entitled “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age.” The book offers insights from top scientists across the world who have conducted research about how to heighten and protect brain function at any age. It also shares information about maintaining cognitive health as we get older, and addresses common questions about brain diseases such as Alzhiemer’s. Gupta outlines a 12-week program for readers that can help them strengthen the brain a little bit every day, too. The book is available in hardcover and paperback, and there are e-book, audiobook and audio CD versions for sale.

The LEGO BrickHeadz Valentine's Bear makes a great gift any time of year. It provides loved ones with a fun, hands-on activity and a cute figurine once assembled. It comes as 150 pieces that you put together using the provided instructions. LEGO says the project is suitable for anyone 10 years old or older.

If you’re looking to go green this year, start by ditching disposable bags and swap them out for reusable silicone ones. These bags from Uncommon Goods are designed to store snacks, fruit, vegetables and non-perishable foods. But they’re also handy for holding office supplies like paper clips, hair ties and charging cords while traveling. The bags can stand without assistance and they’re extremely flexible, so much so that they can flip inside-out thanks to their seamless construction. Like Stasher bags, Uncommon Goods’ reusable silicone bags are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

If you plan to work from home for the foreseeable future, investing in a standing desk may make hours spent on the computer more comfortable. The new Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk from Flexispot is the brand’s latest release and it’s built with new features like a tempered glass desk top finish, three USB charging ports and a pull-out storage draw. The desk can be raised to stand a maximum of 48-inches tall, and it has four Height Memory Buttons, allowing you to save positions you find most comfortable. To keep kids and pets safe, the desk also has a Child Lock Button which locks the control function. Additionally, the desk has an anti-collision function that prevents the desktop from being damaged or crushing objects while it’s in motion. The Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk is currently available for pre-order and shipping begins on Jan. 15.

