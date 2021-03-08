Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is quickly approaching and it’s almost time to put away our snow boots and instead reach for sunscreen every morning. Warmer temperatures are also seeing increasing online searches for backyard staples like firepits and canopy tents. And despite some states across the country ending their face mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control Prevention encourage Americans to wear face masks, especially in indoor spaces like gyms, where it’s hard to avoid exposure from others: To that end, we consulted experts on everything you need to know to buy a legitimate KN95 mask, and why medical experts say it’s time to double mask.

In shopping news, Nordstrom expanded its Inclusive Beauty collection with 12 new Black-founded beauty brands, including Brown Girl Jane and Briogeo. Allbirds released their limited edition Wool Runner Fluff sneakers to celebrate the fifth birthday of the Allbirds Original Sneaker. And YETI just debuted three new seasonal colors — Aquifer Blue, Prickly Pear Pink and Granite Gray — all of which were inspired by nature, the brand said in promotional materials.

Additionally, skincare brand cocokind launched packaging that will detail information about ingredients in each product and their impact on the environment. OnePlus, which offers up phones, headphones and accessories, partnered with digital camera and lens brand Hasselblad to develop new smartphone cameras for future OnePlus devices over the next three years. The two companies also worked together on the camera system for the new OnePlus 9 Series, which is set to launch on March 23. Finally, HP Inc. announced that it will acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company.

Beyond these announcements, here are some more specific launches you may want to consider from brands like Anker, Our Place, All-Clad and more.

Anker’s new battery pack is designed specifically for the iPhone 12’s magnetic charging capabilities. To use the magnetic portable charger, you snap it onto the back of your iPhone and it powers your device with or without a compatible case around it. The charger also has a USB-C port and comes with a cable to recharge the PowerCore itself, or to allow it to charge other devices like AirPods Pro. The charger provides almost a full charge to any version of an iPhone 12. It’s also built with a safety system that includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection and temperature control.

Conscious Coconut’s new hair mask kit is a deep conditioning treatment that’s meant to promote growth, hydrate hair and boost shine. It comes with five packets of organic coconut oil, a quick dry hair towel made from recycled water bottles and a vegan bamboo hair brush. Conscious Coconut also includes a hair mask guide in the kit to walk you through how to apply it, and an organic cotton bag to store everything in. For each purchase of the Coconut Oil Hair Mask Kit, Conscious Coconut donates two meals to children in need through Feeding America.

Madewell partnered with Issa Rae for its new spring collection “What Are You Made Of?” It promotes expressing yourself through the outfits you put on every day. Madewell collaborated on the campaign with Issa Rae’s production company ColorCreative and music label Raedio — both of which also highlights underrepresented creators and artists. You can shop the clothing, jewelry and shoes featured in the campaign, like hoop earrings, colorblock sneakers, jeans and T-Shirts. The campaign’s clothing collection also includes a Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit in three colors — Pale Evergreen, Antique Cream and Azalea — as well as a Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket in four colors: True Black, Dried Cedar, Dark Forest and Faded Mauve.

During its 50th anniversary, cookware brand All-Clad launched two new product lines: All-Clad D3 Everyday and All-Clad Fusiontec, all designed to be oven- and broiler-safe.

All-Clad’s D3 Everyday line includes a stock pot, saucepan and stir-fry pan. They’re made from stainless steel and have contoured handles to help you grip pots and pans while cooking, as well as larger skillet surfaces to fit more ingredients and lids that can be shared between cookware when needed.

line includes a stock pot, saucepan and stir-fry pan. They’re made from stainless steel and have contoured handles to help you grip pots and pans while cooking, as well as larger skillet surfaces to fit more ingredients and lids that can be shared between cookware when needed. All-Clad’s Fusiontec line includes a soup pot, universal pan and skillet fry pan. The cookware’s heavy steel core ensures even heat distribution, and pieces’ ceramic finish on the interior and exterior makes them dishwasher safe. All-Clad’s Fusiontec line offers pots and pans in colors like Onyx Black, Platinum and Rose Quartz and.

The Brick mattress from Allswell is designed to offer a medium-firm feel. It’s individually wrapped coils reduce motion transfer so you don’t disturb your partner while sleeping, and it’s constructed with a 2-inch layer of high-density foam for added support. The mattress also features a 1-inch layer of copper-infused memory foam that transfers heat away from your body so you stay cool throughout the night. The Brick’s final and top layer of foam adds to the overall height of the mattress; it stands a total of 12-inches tall. The mattress is available in sizes from Twin to California King, and Allswell also sells bed frames, mattress toppers and bedding like sheets and duvet covers.

Bloomscape is now offering outdoor plants to outfit your garden, backyard and patio. Bloom Kits feature detailed plant care instructions and a guide to help you plant your flowers and greenery, as well as outdoor fertilizer. There are two different types of Blooms Kits:

Accent Kits come with one plant variety

come with one plant variety And Combination Kits come with three different plant varieties

You can also buy pots and hanging pots to plant your blooms in. Bloomscape added outdoor plant tools and supplies to its new collection, like a watering wand, watering can, potting soil and more.

In addition to improving the design of its Beach LT, Bay ST, Coast XT and Haven kayaks, Oru Kayak just released the Inlet. It’s the brand’s lightest, most portable and easiest to assemble product yet. It also folds into the smallest box compared to the brand’s other kayaks. The Inlet — which is meant for beginner kayakers — is built with an adjustable footrest and backrest, as well as a comfortable seat pad. Its wide, spacious cockpit was designed to give you room to take small children or dogs with you on the water. Oru also updated its original line of kayaks for 2021. The kayaks’ origami box-to-boat design allows them to fold into a compact box with a handle when you want to store them or travel with them. When you’re ready to use them, they easily unfold.

Clothing brand Bonobos partnered with pro-golfer Justin Rose to launch a golf collection featuring polo shirts, shorts and pants. The moisture-wicking Performance Polo is made from a stretchy, breathable jersey fabric that moves with the body as you play. It’s designed with a mesh collar and has under-arm eyelets to keep you cool, and is available in four patterns: Navy Somerset Roses, Nacy Micro Floral, White Sunday Roses and Navy Forest Stripe (coming soon). The Highland Tour Pants and Highland Tour Shorts feature a moisture-reducing scorecard saver pocket, as well as a shirt-gripping gel waistband to ensure your polo stays tucked in on the course. The pants and shorts are sold in two colors: Marine Blue and Sage Leaf.

To celebrate Nowruz — the Persian New Year — and help you make tahdig, a Persian rice dish, Our Place launched the Tahdig Trio. It’s meant to be used with the Always Pan and comes with a Noosh-e-Joon Platter, a plate that nests onto the pan so you can easily flip the tahdig and serve it. A Damkoni, a lid cover, is also included in the trio. It slips over the Always Pan’s lid to absorb steam while the rice cooks. Our Place added a jar of saffron to the trio, as it’s a spice commonly found in tahdig recipes. The trio also aids bakers with making upside down cakes, and it’s available in four colors: Spice-Nougat, Chickpea-Walnut, Spice-Ash and Chickpea-Pomegranate.

Brooks launched two new collections of lightweight, supportive bras made specifically for runners. The Dare Collection features sports bras with built-in molded cups to hold you in and reduce motion. The Drive Collection’s compression sports bras are designed with flexible, body-hugging fabric and coverage options like removable cups. Bras in both collections are constructed with a hidden bottom band to reduce chafing and irritation. They come in sizes A-FF and a variety of styles and colors, like a Hot Pink strappy bra and a Tangerine/Sunsprite bra with mesh fabric.

With the weather warming up, we’ll soon be able to put away our heavy winter coats and trade them in for something lighter. Canada Goose launched its new men’s spring collection, which features rain jackets, trench coats, down coats and vests. Items come in colors from bright Red to neutral Black and North Star White, as well as patterns such as Canada Goose Camo. Bomber jackets and ponchos are also part of the collection, as are beanies, caps and gloves. Canada Goose sells a Convertible Toque that unfolds into a balaclava, too. Additionally, Canada Goose released lightweight spring pieces for women and kids as well.

