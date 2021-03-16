Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Although public spaces like restaurants and gyms are reopening to partial or full capacity across the country, health experts urge Americans to continue practicing Covid mitigation measures, namely wearing high-quality masks and getting vaccinated as soon as they can. We crossed the one year marker of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, and people are still working — and working out — at home. Some are purchasing headphones and standing desks to increase productivity during the work day, and others are investing in fitness equipment like vertical climbers and barbells and everyone seems ready to get outside.

In Shopping news, Equinox launched the Equinox + app, which, once you subscribe, provides unlimited access to classes from Headstrong, Equinox, SoulCycle, Rumble, PURE Yoga, Precision Running and more. Microsoft acquired video game publisher Bethesda for $7.5 billion after it was approved by the European Union. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the launch of the Ken doll, Mattel released a limited-edition version modeled after the first Ken doll launched in 1961. In food and drinks, Ocean Spray is launching caffeinated sparkling water, and Ninja’s first-ever Smoothie Bowl sommelier is hosting a virtual event on March 21 to help people use the brand’s Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor.

March is also seeing a number of new releases in the makeup and skincare space. Covergirl launched its new Clean Fresh Lip Tint and, on March 8, BH Cosmetics released its Give Back Step Up Eyeshadow Palette to honor International Women’s Day in collaboration with Step Up, an organization that supports teen girls in underserved communities. IT Cosmetics announced its first-ever brand campaign focused on women’s confidence, and skincare brand Antipodes introduced its new Culture Probiotic Night Recovery Water Cream, a probiotic-infused product.

Beyond these announcements, here are some more specific launches you may want to consider from brands like Echelon, Sonos and more.

Samsung’s The Frame TV is designed to look like a framed picture or wall art, and you can customize displayed images shown by uploading them directly to the TV. The new 2021 iteration of the TV boasts 6GB of storage, giving you more room to save high-resolution images. The TV is slimmer — now 24.9 millimeters thick — and can be hung horizontally or vertically. You can also choose between different styles of interchangeable frames to magnetically snap on the sides of the TV. Like other models, the 2021 TV has 4K resolution and equips color-mapping technology to show especially vibrant hues and detail.

Kohl’s sustainable clothing brand FLX features eco-friendly materials like recycled polyester and nylon and organic cotton. FLX clothing is also designed with BlueSign-certified fabric, fabric that was manufactured to have the lowest possible impact on the environment and the people involved in production. The brand includes over 60 styles of men’s and women’s activewear, including shirts, leggings, shorts and outerwear like windbreakers. Clothing also comes in inclusive sizes such as women’s plus sizes and men’s big and tall sizes.

New Bliss Drench & Quench products are now available at Ulta and Bliss, designed to moisturize skin and help it retain water. The Drench & Quench Cream To Water Hydrator, a lightweight moisturizer whose formula was recently updated. Ulta is also carrying the new Drench & Quench All Day Moisture Serum, which hydrates the skin’s layers with hyaluronic and amino acids. Exclusive to Ulta, Bliss also launched a Spa Wonders Serum Set. It includes four serums designed to tackle different skin concerns: Glow & Hydrate Day Serum, Renew & Smooth Night Serum, ­Drench & Quench All-Day Moisture Serum and Bright Idea Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum.

This portable smart speaker is Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth- enabled, allowing you to stream music from smartphones, tablets or computers. You can control the speaker through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 or buttons on the device. The speaker has a rechargeable battery with 10 hours of play time, and it’s water-resistant (up to 3 feet for 30 minutes). It also uses Sonos Trueplay tuning, which adapts the sound settings to your surroundings to ensure audio is balanced. The speaker is lightweight and it comes in two colors: Shadow Black and Lunar White.

Exclusive to Sam’s Club, this exercise bike works in tandem with the EchelonFit app to offer live and on-demand cycling classes on its high resolution screen. The bike is equipped with Bluetooth technology and connects to smart devices and monitors your performance during classes. It’s built with padded ergonomic handle bars and a wide seat and pedals with adjustable toe cages, and features 32 different resistance levels. With the purchase of this bike, Echelon is offering a 6-month free trial membership of its app, which gives you access to fitness classes.

The Soundcore Flare 2 portable bluetooth speaker is built with two light rings that shine rainbow colors onto the floor and above the speaker. Lights move with the beat of music. The speaker amplifies sound through to its bass-driven audio system, and it’s water-resistant. Due to the speaker’s Bluetooth connectivity, you can synch up to 100 Flare 2 speakers together. You can also customize the speaker’s audio using the EQ control, and choose between six different light modes via the Soundcore app. The Flare 2 comes with a USB-C charging cable — it can be recharged in 3.5 hours.

Bandier Housewears include comfortable apparel and footwear to wear while relaxing or working at home. Pieces include pajamas, loungewear, slippers and slide sandals, as well as accessories like blankets, candles and a silk Slip pillowcase. The new category lists wellness items, too, such as a jade roller, a light therapy facial treatment device and a rose quartz face mask. Bandier is also selling 2-in-1 chess and checkers sets. Items in the Housewear category are from Bandier’s private labels, WSLY and LeOre, along with brands like Les Girls Les Boys, Donni, Sleeper and more.

Proscenic’s Smart Air Fryer is Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing you to control it from your ProscenicHome app, through Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands or directly via the appliance’s touch screen. The air fryer’s detachable basket is made of aluminum and has two layers of non-stick Teflon coating. The detachable pieces of the air fryer are dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean. The air fryer circulates hot air at a high intensity around food to cook it evenly and quickly, and you can choose from cooking temperatures between 170 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tonies, the maker of children’s screen-free audio entertainment systems, released new bedtime Tonies, hand-painted figurines. The bedtime Tonies are being sold in a bundle with a Toniebox, a portable speaker cube. The bundle comes with all three bedtime Tonies that magnetically attach to the Tonibox and, once connected to Wi-Fi, program it to play bedtime songs and lullabies, nature sounds or white noise. The bundle also includes one Creative Tonie, which you can program with up to 90 minutes of custom content like stories, songs or voice recordings through My.Tonies.com or the Tonie-App.

Hello’s toothpaste tablets are designed to replace gel-based pastes and are made from natural ingredients like tea tree oil, coconut oil and peppermint. To use the tablets, chew them to form a soft paste and then use your toothbrush and spit as you would with a gel-based paste. Hello makes two types of toothpaste tablets: Activated Charcoal Toothpaste Tablets and Antiplaque and Whitening Toothpaste Tablets. They’re free from artificial sweeteners, flavors and dyes, and come in an eco-friendly metal tin so you can take the tablets with you while traveling. Additionally, Hello makes other dental hygiene products like mouthwash, floss and toothbrushes.

FaceGym’s Ionized Copper Face Mask is made from five layers of copper fiber fabric, which has antibacterial properties and eliminates odors. The fabric is lightweight and soft, making it breathable, and it's anti-static to prevent “maskne.” The reusable mask is also designed with adjustable ear loops so you can customize its fit. You can hand wash the mask up to 50 times before it begins to lose its ability to reduce bacteria and viruses.

Bra brand Harper Wilde collaborated with Marianna Hewitt, co-founder of beauty brand Summer Fridays, to launch a limited edition bra, The Bliss: Marianna. It has “Bliss'' embroidered on the side and comes in Black. The Bliss bra, a wireless bralette, is one of Harper Wilde’s bestselling products. It has a V-neck and a V-back and a supportive band to replace underwires. It’s designed with soft, smoothing microfiber fabric that won’t show through shirts. In addition to this limited edition style, The Bliss bra comes in Beige, Tan, Brown and Black, and it’s available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

