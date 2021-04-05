Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Beyond spring weather and sunny days, April brings with it a host of sales from brands like Le Creuset and AeroGarden. Notably, Sephora’s Spring Savings Event starts April 9 and Levi’s is offering 30 percent off sitewide during its Spring Fling event. In shopping news otherwise, a new report from research and advisory firm Forrester tracked data from 22 marketplaces across 17 countries and outlined some of the ways online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy are benefiting from pandemic-related sales — Amazon tripled its number of U.S. grocery pickup locations and saw a 200-percent increase in online grocery sales in the second quarter of 2020 (compared to 2019), according to Forrester. In the same quarter, Etsy saw strong sales for handmade face masks, hand sanitizers and other coronavirus-related products: Etsy face mask sales reached $264 million in the third quarter of 2020, according to the data.

Looking at what’s newly available for purchase online, we’re sharing a collection of new and notable launches from brands like Nike, Old Navy, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Best new products and launches of the week

Nike’s spring and summer swim collection features products designed with recycled fabrics, aligning with the brand’s mission to implement more sustainable manufacturing and sourcing practices. The line includes men’s and women’s styles like one pieces, two piece sets and swim trunks. According to Nike, items from the women’s Icon Collection are constructed of premium jersey knit with 100-percent recycled lining and an 85-percent recycled outer jersey. The swim trunks from the men’s Icon line features 85-percent recycled fabrics and trims. Swimwear is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL and is currently available on Nike’s website, with additional retailers to follow.

Old Navy’s intimates collection features underwear, bras and bralettes. Pieces are designed with bright mesh, floral lace, patterns and nude tones. All items come in a variety of colors and styles, like Mesh Bikini and Soft-Knit No-Show Hipster underwear, as well as bras like a Jersey Scoop-Neck Bralette Top and a Full Coverage Underwire Bra. Old Navy said bras and underwear were the “most searched-for items” on its site that it had ”yet to offer.” You can purchase products individually and some come in sets, like a pack of five pairs of underwear.

Planet KIND is Gillette’s new sustainable shaving and skincare brand, featuring four products: a razor, shave cream, moisturizer and face wash. The razor is constructed from 60 percent recycled plastic and refills are designed with five blades that can each be used for up to a month. The brand’s moisturizer, face wash and shave cream are made without parabens, sulfate, alcohol or dyes, and the products’ packaging is recyclable. Planet KIND partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to design a program through which you can recycle the razor and blades.

Tempur-Cloud, Tempur-Pedic’s new compressed medium firm mattress, comes in a reusable canvas bag and can be rolled out. The mattress is made from a new formulation of the brand’s Tempur material, which is designed to cushion your body while you sleep, relieve pressure points and adapt to your weight, shape and temperature. The top layer of the mattress features a moisture-wicking cover, according to the brand, and it’s available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

ComfoBuds Pro headphones, the latest release from audio brand 1MORE, feature different active noise cancellation modes like Wind Noise Resistant Mode and ANC Strong Mode that allow you to choose how much outside noise passes through. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, and come with three pairs of eartips. The headphones — which are available in Black and White— are designed with three microphones per bud and feature customizable touch controls that you can program to play or pause music, activate your device’s voice assistant and more. Headphones come with a charging case that supplies 20 or more extra hours of battery life. In 15 minutes, they recharge to provide you with two hours of battery life, too.

Topicals, a skincare brand designed for those with visible skin conditions like dryness and eczema, launched at Sephora. The women-owned brand was selected to join the Sephora Accelerate program, which is focused on growing BIPOC beauty brands in 2021. Sephora is currently offering Topicals Faded Serum (out of stock at Sephora) and Like Butter Mask. The Faded Serum is designed to address skincare concerns like dark spots and discoloration, and the Like Butter Mask helps with red, dry and dull skin. Both products were given the Clean at Sephora seal, which means they’re formulated without questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, mineral oils and more.

Grovemade, which sells desk accessories like laptop stands and mouse pads, recently upgraded its bestselling desk tray — it now boasts 45 percent more storage than the previous model, giving you more room to organize pens, paperclips and other supplies. The desk tray features four storage areas constructed from natural cork, as well as an aluminum base that adds stability to the product. It’s available in two colors: Natural and Black, which is dyed using Japanese calligraphy ink.

The Hugger is the largest weighted blanket Bearaby has released to date. It’s designed to cover a queen size bed and can be used by two or more people at a time. The blanket is made from cotton and features soft, breathable hand-knit layers. It gets its weight from the layers of fabric rather than filler beads, which makes for even weight distribution.

Cloud Paper, which sells eco-friendly paper products, released 2-ply paper towels made from 100 percent bamboo. The packaging is constructed from recycled materials and is plastic free as well as compostable. Each box of paper towels includes 12 rolls, and you can make a one-time purchase or subscribe to get boxes shipped every two, three or four months.

Black-owned children’s publishing company A Kids Book About launched its new collection of board books, A Little Book About. Currently available for preorder, the collection introduces kids who are up to 4 years old to topics like bravery, family and activism. The collection features six books, each of which include bright, colorful illustrations to engage young readers. A Kids Book About also offers a collection for kids aged 5 to 9, teaching them lessons about disabilities, anxiety, feminism, coronavirus and more.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.