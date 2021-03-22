Notable launches from Nintendo, Uniqlo, Madewell, Blueair, Schick and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that spring is officially here — March 20 marked the first day of the season — temperatures will begin rising and allow us to spend more time outdoors. If you plan on going on walks or runs, you may want to invest in a pair of wireless earbuds. Spring is also a rainy season, which means kids and dogs, especially, will drag more dirt inside your home. Washable rugs offer one solution, as they’re easy to clean.

Last week, after a Peloton Tread+ killed a young child, the company urged customers to secure their exercise equipment by keeping children and pets away from the machines at all times. Peloton also said to remove the safety keys from the machines when they are out of use. In less than ideal timing, Peloton and Adidas also announced a new line of athletic apparel and lifestyle gear, which will launch on March 25 on both companies’ sites.

In shopping news, research from e-commerce software outfit HelpCenter found that shopping app downloads have significantly increased during the pandemic. Shopping apps are the second most popular app category after music apps, and while all generations admit to shopping online on a daily basis, millennials lead the list (73 percent). As for product launches, Cannondale released its new Adventure Neo e-bike, which has a lightweight frame and was built specifically to ride through city streets. New Balance debuted its new fitness face masks, and Erno launched a collection of Easter themed masks. Additionally, Bonobos released new spring styles like the Jersey Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, and SAXX’s new swim shorts collection hit the market. In the beauty space, Olive and June added nail straightener and ridge filler to their collection of manicure products, and kitchenware company Great Jones announced that it’s bringing back its bestselling pink Dutch oven. Beyond those new releases, brands like Madewell, Blueair, Nintendo and others recently launched additional products worth knowing about.

Last month, Nintendo launched this limited edition Nintendo Switch to commemorate Mario Day on March 10. Since its release, the console quickly sold out on retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Target and the Nintendo Store. But it’s currently available to order on Amazon and will be in stock on March 28. This Nintendo Switch comes with a Super Mario themed carrying case, and the Switch system includes a console, Joy-Con controllers and a dock.

Uniqlo’s AIRism mask is built with three layers of fabric, including a non-woven filter and an inner mesh layer that’s soft against skin and helps block UV rays. The mask’s outer layer wicks away moisture, and it’s designed with smoother seams to create a streamlined look. It features elastic ear loops and is machine-washable. Masks come in packs of three and are sold in four sizes: Small (for kids), Medium, Large and Extra Large. They’re available in five colors: Black, White, Brown and two shades of Blue, one lighter and one darker.

Drew Barrymore is expanding beyond her Walmart homeware line, Flower Home, by launching Beautiful Kitchenware, a brand of small kitchen appliances. Right now, Beautiful offers six pieces in Sage Green, including an air fryer, which sold out in less than 24 hours. Appliances have a matte finish, gold hardware and touchscreen technology. Attachments for the brand’s coffee maker and blender are also dishwasher-safe. On March 29, Beautiful will launch more products, including kitchen tools, pots and pans and more. Products will be available in additional colors towards the end of the month, as well.

Schick’s new men’s razor is the first fully recyclable disposable razor, and the only disposable razor on the market made with 95 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, the brand claims. Both the razor itself and its packaging is recyclable, and Schick launched a recycling program that allows people to mail in their razors for free so the company can recycle them properly. The razor features an ergonomic handle, three blades and a comfort strip that’s made with aloe and vitamin E to soothe skin.

Madewell’s new shoe, the Court Sneaker, is constructed with eco-friendly materials, including sustainably-made leather. The outsole is designed with recycled rubber and rice husks, and the shoe’s laces are made from cotton farmed by nonprofit Better Cotton Initiative, which is the world’s largest cotton sustainability program. Additionally, instead of throwing out leather with small imperfections, Madewell uses it in the upper leather of the Court Sneaker. The shoe features cushioned insoles, too. It’s available in four styles: Blue Glen Plaid, Desert Olive, Coastal Orange Multi, Sheer Pink Multi.

HexClad, which makes stainless steel and nonstick cookware, released a 14-inch frying pan, its largest frying pan to date. It comes with a lid and features handles that stay cool even over high heat. The pan’s aluminum middle layer ensures that heat is evenly distributed across the cooking surface, and its patterned hexagon top layer creates a series of peaks and valleys that prevent food from sticking and allows you to sear ingredients. The pan is dishwasher- and oven-safe.

DIY brand We Are Knitters is offering a new collection of punch needle kits, all of which are designed for even the most amateaur crafters to easily use. Each kit features a different pattern and comes with a punch needle, yarn, embroidery hoop, and instructions. Products featured in the collection include the Rainbow Punch Needle, Cosy Punch Needle, Street Punch Needle and Sunshine Punch Needle. When you order a kit, you can customize it, choosing from a selection of meriwool, baby alpaca and recycled yarn colors.

Pieces featured in Naked Cashmere’s spring/summer 2021 line are designed with intertwined cotton and cashmere, which creates a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool in warmer temperatures. Hoodies, dresses, shorts and pants are inspired by vintage 90s athleisure. Clothing is available in neutral colors like Silk, Rain, Alabaster and Storm Grey, as well as pastel shades such as Seafoam, Cloud Blue and Glacier.

This compact appliance makes both espresso and American drip coffee. It utilizes illy’s iperEspresso capsules, which can be purchased separately and come in a variety of flavors. The machine features two buttons, one for coffee and one for espresso, making it easy to use. It has a removable, refillable water tank, automatically ejects used capsules and has a built-in draw that stores up to seven used capsules. The coffee machine comes in three colors: Red, Black and Cape Town Blue.

Blueair’s new DustMagnet air purifiers feature two stainless steel pre-filters that are constantly being positively charged, attracting particles like dust and pollen before they settle on surfaces. Air purifiers are equipped with Blueair’s HEPASilent filtration technology, which allows the brand to use filters that are less dense and require less air pressure than traditional HEPA filters. This results in a quieter and more energy efficient air purifier, Blueair claims. The DustMagnet is designed with a top surface that doubles as a side table, and it’s Wi-Fi enabled — you can control it using the Blueair app or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. The DustMagnet comes in four models that cover rooms ranging from 238 to 380 square feet, as well as two finish options: Standard White and Premium Light-Grey.

Cleancult’s hand sanitizer bundle comes with two glass dispensers and two cartons of hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer is an FDA-approved disinfectant and its formula is made from plant-derived ingredients. It’s proven to kill 99.9 percent of germs and moisturizes hands while cleaning them. When your dispenser is empty, you can refill it and recycle the carton the hand sanitizer comes in. The dispensers come in two colors — Off White and Periwinkle — and the hand sanitizer is fragrance-free. In addition to hand sanitizer, Cleancult makes a variety of other zero waste cleaning products like hand soap, all purpose cleaner and laundry detergent.

