As we near the end of summer, many parts of the United States are experiencing extreme temperatures. Last week, Americans across 34 states were subjected to some kind of heat-related advisory, watch or warning. Many people are searching for ways to keep themselves cool with pools, fans, air conditioners and cooling towels, and prevent their pets from overheating as well. The heat is also fueling wildfires in some parts of the country — like California’s Dixie Wildfire, which has caused a drastic reduction in air quality conditions — and meteorologists are advising people to remain indoors as much as possible and keep air purification devices on. It’s also helpful to regularly monitor air quality, whether through standalone devices or those built-in to some air purifiers.

In other shopping news, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said about 2 million dehumidifiers manufactured by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S., as well as thousands in Canada and Mexico — some models have been found to overheat and catch fire, posing a risk to customers.

Additionally, as Sephora launches at Kohl’s locations across the country, the retailers announced that customers can now earn double rewards when shopping through Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider points. The first Sephora at Kohl’s locations open this month, featuring beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant and Bare Minerals. You can also shop select Sephora products on Kohl’s website.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Kindfull, Target’s new dog and cat food brand, offers wet and dry food, treats and toppers in a variety of flavors for your furry friends. It features over 50 products, all of which are made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and do not contain wheat, corn or soy. Items are formulated with real poultry, pasture-raised beef and wild-caught fish, and Target said over 40 percent of Kindfull items come in recyclable packaging. You can purchase Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, Wild Caught Salmon Recipe Wet Cat Food and Pumpkin & Superfoods Stew Meal Topper and more through Target’s website and in stores.

During its Unpacked 2021 Conference, Samsaung unveiled new tech including foldable phones, watches and earbuds. The Z Fold3 5G phone is the largest device in Samsung’s smartphone family — it unfolds to a 7.6-inch display and boasts an upgraded Hideaway Hinge to enhance your scrolling and viewing experience. The Z Flip3 5G folds down to a compact 4.2 inches, yet still holds a full day’s battery life. You can fold the phone and take a step back to take a touchless selfie, too. Additionally, Samsung debuted the Galaxy Watch 4, the first watch to work with Wear OS 3.0, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which has similar features as the Watch 4 but sports a rotating bezel and vivid screen. Finally, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds2, which offer active noise cancellation, come in a wireless charging case and are available in White, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender colors.

After introducing the Alpargata Mallow in June, TOMS introduced two more styles in the Mallow collection: the Mallow Puff and Mallow Puff Mule. Both shoes feature thick 33 millimeter soles with quilted nylon uppers and OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid insoles. The slip-on Mallow Puff has high sidewalls and is available in four colors: Matte Black, Mid Grey, Burgundy Multi and Lavender Multi. The Mallow Puff Mule is designed to feel like a cross between a slip-on shoe and sneaker, and comes in Matte Fuschia, Dark Mustard and Natural. You can purchase the shoes in sizes ranging from 5 to 12.

Inspired by the brand’s Men’s Driving Loafer, Rothy’s released the Women’s Driver. The brand said the Driver is the first shoe style to be offered across Rothy’s men's and women's categories. The Women’s Driver is machine-washable and designed from Rothy’s signature thread, which is spun from plastic water bottles. It has a flexible yet structured knit upper, dual-density insoles to offer extra cushioning and outsoles with raised nubs that run up the heel of the shoe for added grip and durability. The Women’s Driver is available in sizes ranging from 5 to 13, and the shoe comes in five colors: Deep Chocolate, Cognac, Raspberry, Lavender and Forest Camo. Additionally, Rothy’s launched the Men’s Varsity Collection, featuring the brand’s RS01 Sneaker in three new color-blocked designs: Hudson, Crimson and Hunter.

Expanding beyond its Always Pan, Our Place launched the Perfect Pot, its newest piece of cookware. The 5.5-quart cast aluminum pot comes with a straining lid and a nonstick roasting rack that doubles as a steamer, in addition to a beechwood spoon that nests on to the pot in two different ways. The pot is designed to serve as a stockpot, Dutch oven and saucepot, and it’s oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as compatible with all stovetops. It has handles and features Our Place’s non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating. The pot is available in four colors: Spice, Steam, Blue Salt and Char. The brand is currently taking preorders for the Blue Salt color, and the remaining three colors will go on sale in the coming days.

Febreze’s new fabric spray aims to eliminate odors with touch-activated scent technology. After you apply the product to furniture, carpets, bedding and gym bags, the spray stores scent in the fabric. Then, when you touch it, the scent is released for up to 100 touches. Febreze recommends spraying the product on fabric until it's slightly damp, and the brand said you should not use it on fabrics that water spot like silk, suede and leather. The spray is available in three scents — Paradise, Breeze and Fresh — and two sizes: 16.9 and 27 fluid ounces.

Levoit’s new VeSync Core 300S Smart True HEPA air purifier is an upgraded version of its original Core 300 model. The air purifier is now Wi-Fi equipped, allowing you to control it through the VeSync app and or via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands. It’s built with a three-stage filtration system — including a a pre-filter, H13 true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter — as well as an AirSight Plus Laser Dust Sensor, which detects changes in air quality and automatically adjusts the fan speed in Auto Mode. The air purifier is designed to be quiet even when it’s not in Sleep Mode, and it features three fan speeds, a display lock, timer and check filter indicators. It has a cleaning capacity of 219 square feet.

Peace Out Skincare released its first moisturizer, which the brand designed for sensitive, oily and blemish-prone skin. It’s lightweight and alcohol-free, and helps smooth uneven texture and pores. The moisturizer also soothes skin and minimizes redness. It can be used daily and is formulated with antioxidants, ceramides and rosehip oil, as well as squalane, an ingredient that hydrates skin.

Mario Badescu recently launched two new skincare products: drying patches and a facial spray. The brand said its drying patches are an iteration of its Drying Lotion. They’re clear, single-use adhesive patches formulated with salicylic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, and they’re designed to flatten and dry up blemishes. The hydrating facial spray can be misted onto your face, neck or hair, and it’s formulated with adaptogens, aloe, hyaluronic acid and coconut water. The spray can be used before or after applying moisturizer and makeup, and it gives skin a dewy finish.

Brooklyn Bedding’s new Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid Mattress offers similar features compared to its Propel Sleep mattress, but it now comes in a flippable format — one side is firm and the other is soft. The firm side of the mattress features a 1-inch top layer of CopperFlex foam and a secondary layer of high-density foam, while the mattress’s soft side has a 2-inch top layer of CopperFlex foam and a secondary layer of Energex foam. The mattress cover is designed with Upcycle, a textile that uses encapsulated minerals to transform your body’s heat into restorative energy while you’re sleeping. It’s available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

Sun Zero introduced a new collection of machine-washable blackout curtains designed for kids, teens and young adults. The curtains block out light, darkening rooms to help you get a better night’s sleep and reduce glare on tech like TVs, computers and tablets. They can also reduce noise and are thermally insulated to block drafts. Sun Zero Generation curtains are 40 inches wide and they’re available in multiple color palettes and prints to match bedrooms and dorm rooms, like tie dye, rainbows and blue stripes. The curtains come in three lengths: 63 inches, 84 inches and 96 inches.

Harper Wilde’s new Lounge Sleep Short is the first product of its type from the brand. The short is designed with ribbed, velvety fabric and can be worn with the Lounge Scoop Bra to form a set. The seamless shorts are available in White and Clay colors and come in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. They feature a ribbed knit waistband that won’t dig into skin, and can be purchased individually or as a set of three.

Stojo Jr, the brand’s new line of kids products, aims to provide families with reusable bottle and container options to pack lunches during the school year. The line features the 14-ounce Bottle, 8-ounce Cup and 24-ounce Sandwich Box. The cup comes with a reusable foldable straw, and all products are collapsible, making them compact and easy to store. Like Stojo’s other products, those in the Stojo Jr line are constructed from platinum food grade silicone, can hold hot and cold food and are dishwasher-safe. Products are available in six colors: Carnation, Peony, Lilac, Mimosa, Steel and Sage.

