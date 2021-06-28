Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Following Prime Day 2021, Amazon announced that this year’s mega sale marked the biggest two-day period ever for its third party sellers, nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Prime members in 20 countries, from the United States to Luxembourg, also shopped more this Prime Day than during any previous event. Members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide and saved more money than any Prime Day in history, according to the retailer: As CNBC reported, Amazon does not disclose total Prime Day sales. However, forecasters predict Prime Day 2021 resulted in $9.55 billion, up 7 percent from 2020, and that total U.S. e-commerce sales, including by Amazon competitors, were $11 billion during the two-day event.

Top selling Prime Day 2021 products in the U.S. include:

In other shopping news, Target announced its new sustainability strategy Target Forward. The retailer said it aims to design and elevate sustainable brands, innovate to eliminate waste and accelerate equity and opportunity within the business — a similar endeavor to Amazon’s Climate Pledge. It also set a number of goals by which it will measure Target Forward’s success, including being a net zero enterprise by 2040, ensuring that zero waste ends up in landfills from Target’s U.S. operations and that its operations and supply chain produces net zero emissions.

Additionally, CVS Pharmacy announced that it recently made the first changes to its ExtraCare rewards 2 percent back benefits program in its almost 20 year history. Among other changes, members will now have access to the usual 2 percent back benefit through more frequent rewards delivered after almost every purchase starting this July, instead of having to wait for quarterly payouts. Members can use their rewards as they receive them or save them for later.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Target’s 2021 swimwear styles include over 1,800 pieces for men, women, kids and babies from brands like All in Motion, Cat & Jack, Goodfellow & Co, Kona Sol, Xhilaration and more. And for the first time, the retailer is offering more than 100 coordinated swimwear options so families and friends of all ages can match as they go to the beach or pool. As for inclusive sizing options, women’s swimwear from Target’s Shade & Shore brand features expanded cup and band sizes ranging from 32A to 40G, and men’s swimsuits come in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, with extended size options upto 5XL. Additionally, to promote body positivity, Target is featuring models of all sizes in its campaign imagery to represent an array of body types and fits, and photos are not retouched.

Runner Allyson Felix, who recently qualified to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, collaborated with Athleta to launch an eight piece limited-edition activewear collection featuring shorts, a sports bra and a bodysuit and more you can workout in or add to your everyday wardrobe. Pieces include the Legend Shortie, inspired by the shorts Felix prefers running in, the Legend Graphic Tee, Legend 7/8 Tight and Ultimate Legend Tank. Additionally, the Legend Novelty Jacket folds into one of it’s pockets so you can pack it in your weekender bag while traveling or your workout bag, like the collection’s Legend Crossbody Sling.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a vibrant HD display and comes with 4GB of RAM storage, allowing the device to support videos, photos, apps and more without slowing down while you’re using it. It’s built with a triple camera system, offering color accuracy for daytime and night shots, as well as a high-quality front camera to ensure your picture is clear during video calls. Additionally, it equips a 5000mAh-battery and you can quickly recharge the device with the 18W fast charging function.

The fifth of at least eight Owned Brands Bed Bath & Beyond is introducing in 2021, Wild Sage features pieces in the bedding, bath, furniture, décor and table linen categories. Products are designed to have an eclectic look with vintage patterns, bold colors and different fabric textures, ranging from velvet to rattan. The company said it sought to price products affordably — for example, furniture ranges from $50 to $150. Items include floor cushions, duvet cover sets, lamps and towels, as well as bathrobes and framed art.

Brooks Running launched a limited-edition sneaker, the Aurora-BL, from its innovation accelerator, The BlueLine Lab. The shoe is built with nitrogen-injected cushioning, inspired by the soft landings astronauts make on the moon. It features a decoupled midsole that allows the heel and forefoot to move independently, mirroring the way your body does naturally. The sculpted heel and toe midsole offer smooth transitions and extra support, and the shoe is designed with a padded tongue and collar for added comfort against feet. The Aurora-BL is available in sizes for men and women.

Rothy’s Hemp Collection features two of the brand’s classic footwear styles — The Lace Up and The Knot — in addition to a new sandal: The Hemp Slide. The collection also includes two bags: The Hemp Belt Bag and The Hemp Pail. Rothy’s said it used hemp to design this collection because it’s an environmentally-friendly fiber, and all shoe styles are machine-washable (but must be air-dried). Rothy’s highlighted the natural texture and color of raw hemp in it’s designs, and the material is UV-resistant so the color won’t fade when you wear the shoes in the sun.

Kitchenware company Bodum and Chamberlain Coffee, founded by Youtuber Emma Chamberlain, launched a collection of tools to help you brew hot and cold coffee at home. The Coffee Grinder uses a stainless steel blade to process up to 60 grams of beans at a time, and the Milk Frother features a plunger that you move up and down to create thick foam. The collection also features a 12-cup Cold Brew Coffee Press and two French Presses: an 3-cup mini version and a 8-cup option.

You can double-tap the sides of these earbuds to turn on active noise cancellation, and if you’re wearing them outside, SurroundSense mode prompts the wind guarded microphones to elevate outside noise so you can stay alert to your surroundings. The Bluetooth-enabled earbuds have a IP68 rating, making them highly resistant to water, sweat and dust, and they come with three sizes of interchangeable eargels, allowing you to customize their fit. Jaybird Vista 2 have up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a wireless charging case. The earbuds feature 6mm drivers to optimize sound, and Google Fast Pair and Made For iPod technology quickly pairs the earbuds with your phone. Using the Android or iOS Jaybird app, you can track your earbuds and adjust their settings.

Blueland launched three tools you can use with its eco-friendly sprays and soaps to help clean your home. The Pop-Up Sponge expands after you add water, and The Scrub Sponge has a textured side, which is designed to help you scrub grime off dishes. The Cloud Cloth is a cross between a sponge and a dishcloth, and once wet, it’s flexible so you can wipe down countertops. The cleaning tools are compostable and ship in recyclable packaging, and they’re reusable. The tools — which you can purchase individually or as a set — are dishwasher-safe or you can boil them after each use. The Cloud Cloth is also machine-washable.

Expanding into underwear for the first time, Harper Wilde, known for its bras, launched three new styles ranging in size from XS to 3XL: thong, cheeky bikini and high waist. All underwear is made without elastic and is designed with raw cut fabric so you can’t see its edges under clothes. All styles are available in Black, Beige, Tan and Brown colors. You can purchase singular pairs of underwear, and each style also comes in a pack of three.

A Kids Book About, a Black-owned children’s publishing company, released a new collection of board books for kids ages 0 to 4, A Little Book About. The company said the books, which are currently available for preorder, aim to introduce children to concepts like activism, fear, bravery and curiosity, as well as spark conversations about these topics among families. There are six books in the latest collection, ranging from “A Little Book About Family” to “A Little Book About Sharing.” Books feature colorful illustrations to engage kids and have thick pages to prevent rips if they’re thrown around or played with.

To help you stay organized while traveling, STATE Bags launched packing cubes — available in Blue and Pink — that come in two sets: one large and one small cube, or two large cubes. The large cube is designed to hold clothing while the small one is made for socks, underwear and bathing suits. They feature a zip-around closure and a mesh front panel, and there’s a handle on the top of each cube. STATE Bags also introduced the Graham Tote + Lorimer Fanny Pack Set. The Lorimer Fanny Pack clips on to the tote and detaches when you need it. The tote has a luggage slip sleeve on its back, and in addition to its main pocket, it has an interior zippered pocket and water bottle pocket.

