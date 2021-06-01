Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Despite Memorial Day weekend coming to a close yesterday, sales are only getting started as we move into summer. As we previously reported, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2021 will kick off toward the end of June. And brands like Casper and Sur La Table are discounting items across product categories throughout the month. Amazon also recently announced it will acquire the movie studio MGM for $8.5 billion, making it Amazon’s second biggest acquisition ever following the $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.

With warm weather aligning with the end of the school year, many people are gearing up for vacations, especially since half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To safely welcome tourists back to destinations across the globe, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are trying to develop Covid-19 vaccine passports, helping travelers avoid quarantine requirements upon arrival. Also on the travel front, the CDC recently approved Royal Caribbean’s request to conduct a simulated cruise with volunteer passengers in late June.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

1. Target’s new designer dress and faux plant collections

Designers Christopher John Rogers, ALEXIS and RIXO created limited-edition dress collections exclusively for Target. Dresses come in an array of silhouettes, lengths, colors and prints, and they’re available in extended sizes, too.

In collaboration with plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter, Target launched a collection of faux plants, planters, accessories and terrariums. Faux plants come in a variety of sizes and styles, ranging from 8 inches to 6 feet tall. You can pair them with pots, stands and terrariums, as well as decorative stones and moss. The collection also includes accessories like aprons and misters.

Sony’s new series of wireless Bluetooth-enabled speakers includes the XB13, XG500 X-Series, XP700 X-Series and XP500 X-Series. Items are currently available to pre-order and will be released on June 11. They’re all portable and come with built-in handles or straps, as well as long-lasting batteries. The XB13 speaker is the most compact and affordable option, and it comes in a variety of colors from Coral Pink to Taupe. In contrast, the XP700 X-Series speaker is larger and features LED indirect illumination lighting, as well as includes two microphone or guitar rear inputs.

Casper’s new Rise Adjustable Bases come in three models: the Casper Rise Adjustable Base, Rise Pro Adjustable Base and Rise Max Adjustable Base. The brand said these products are their most technologically advanced mattress add-ons yet and feature personalized features like a Zero Gravity position and an Anti-Snore position. The Casper Rise Adjustable Base allows you to customize the position of your mattress by raising your head, feet or both, and Rise Pro Adjustable Base also includes time-saving presets, two-zone massage and USB ports to charge your devices. The Casper Rise Max Adjustable Base comes equipped with wall-hugging capabilities as well, allowing the head section to move independently when inclined so it always stays the same distance away from the wall. It has four-zone massage and under-the-bed lighting, too.

This bra from Soma is the brand’s first to expand to an H cup, with the full range of sizes extending from 32 to 42 B to H. The Unbelievable Lift bra is designed with support zones in the cups that offer shape, lift and support without padding. The bra gives you coverage and a 1-inch lift, too. The bra is made with flat satin and mesh fabric that’s lightweight and breathable. It’s available in five colors: Leopard Gray Ink, Nightfall Navy, Hush, Black and Leopard Porcelain.

Merrell released new sandal styles for summer 2021, all of which come in a variety of colors from neutral blacks and tans to bright shades like turquoise and yellow. The Women’s Alpine Strap Sandal is designed with adjustable top and back straps so you can customize its fit, while the Unisex Alpine Slides feature grippy outsoles to provide traction while you walk. The Women’s Juno Buckle silhouette is available in two new styles: slide and backstrap. These shoes’ outsoles are constructed from 15 percent recycled rubber.

Anker’s new Nano II chargers are the company’s second generation of chargers featuring gallium nitride-based components, and they utilize GaN II Technology. Anker said these components can replace silicon, which is typically used in chargers, and provide a more efficient way to disperse heat. GaN II Technology allows the new chargers to safely operate at faster speeds. The Nano II lineup includes 30-, 45- and 65-watt chargers, all of which come with a single USB-C port. The 45W and 65W options feature foldable plugs, too. Chargers are currently available for pre-order and Anker said they’ll ship in June.

Andie’s The Bright Side swimwear collection features some of the brand’s best selling pieces — like the Malibu and the Tulum — in new color and fabric options. The collection also includes bathing suits in Andie’s first ever print: Tropical Floral, which is available in the Tulum one-piece. You can mix and match bikini tops and bottoms as well, such as the High Waisted or Banded Cheeky Bottom with the Havana Top. Sizes range from XS to XXXL, and some pieces allow you to choose between a classic or long torso length.

Troubadour’s new range of women’s backpacks are designed to transition with you as you move between the office, gym, outdoors and more. The collection features three styles: The Ki Backpack, Momentum Backpack and Ember Backpack. Each is made with recycled fabric that’s woven from a mix of post-consumer plastic bottles and repurposed textile waste, and they’re water-repellant. Backpacks boast separate padded laptop and iPad pockets, phone, key, and pen pockets, and zippered valuables pockets. Backpacks have ergonomic shoulder straps and an electro-molded back panel that conforms to your body’s shape. They’re available in Black or Navy.

Vasque said these new trail shoes are the lightest style the brand has ever released. They come in men’s and women’s sizes, and are available colors like black, gold, purple and green. The shoes feature Vasque’s Vibram Ethereal outsole with Litebase Technology and Megagrip compound, providing support and comfort while you’re hiking. They’re also designed with yarn mesh, a breathable fabric.

The PopGrip Antimicrobial features an antimicrobial additive to repel bacteria and prevent bacteria growth. The antimicrobial additive is in the base and poptop only, not the internal hub. The PopGrip Antimicrobial is compatible with PopMount and PopMount 2 products, and its base is compatible with all poptops. You can also use the PopGrip Antimicrobial with the PopPower home wireless charger. The new item is available in three colors: Lavender, Black and Turbo Ice.

Alleyoop’s Pen Pal combines four products into one click makeup pen: eyeliner, brow liner, lip liner and highlight. To use, click down on a color and apply. The pen was designed to take with you on the go for makeup touch ups, and it saves room in your bag. Each Pen Pal contains about two full-sized retractable liner products worth of makeup, and when the liner’s tip isn’t long enough to use, you can twist the center of the pen to dispense more. The Pen Pal is available in three shades: In a Rouge, Make a Mauve and Berry Busy.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty brand florence by mills launched two new products: the UBU Eyeshadow Palette and What’s My Line? Eyeliner. Both products are made with cruelty-free and vegan ingredients, as well as no parabens, phthalates or sulfates. The makeup is designed for all skin types, too. The eyeshadow palette includes nine shades, some of which are matte while others have a shimmer. The retractable eyeliner is designed in an hourglass shape, providing you with an ergonomic grip when you’re applying it. It lasts for 12 hours and is available in five shades, ranging from Call Time (Brown) to Wrap (Lavender).

