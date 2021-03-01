Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For many, March marks one year of working remotely, taking classes online and generally spending a lot more time at home. If you have not yet upgraded your work-from-home setup, perhaps it’s time to invest in a standing desk or a laptop stand. After a snowy winter, warmer temperatures are on the horizon, too, causing some to turn to long-neglected running shoes. Many people are also continuing to procure fitness equipment to make at-home exercise more enjoyable, from barbells to yoga mats.

In shopping news, a recent survey from savings and deals finder RetailMeNot found that three in four people say the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their shopping behaviors in some way. For example, 70 percent of Americans say finding a discount or offer on an item is more important today than it has been in the past. To that end, March sales are in full swing from brands and retailers like The North Face and Wayfair. Additionally, Mellanni Fine Linens, known for its bestselling 1800 Collection Sheet Set on Amazon, is offering 30 percent off its Flannel Duvet Cover Set, Shaggy Duvet Cover Set and Faux Fur Duvet Cover Set with code CUDDLEUP30 on Amazon now through March 12. Coursera also just launched a partnership with Howard University and Morehouse College to develop new social justice courses like Activism in Sports and Culture, Inclusive Leadership: The Power of Workplace Diversity and Designing and Building Institutional Anti-Racist Spaces.

Beyond these releases, here are some more specific launches you may want to consider from brands like Yeti, Foreo, Everlane and more.

Best known for its silicone face brushes, Shopping reader favorite brand Foreo’s new The UFO 2 (and UFO Mini 2) is its latest LED light therapy device for your skin. The UFO 2 — which must be paired with one of Foreo’s compatible masks — is designed to help reduce signs of aging and puffiness, as well as help clear up acne. It offers four skincare treatments: heating, cooling, pulsing and light therapy, each designed to benefit your skin differently. Compatible Foreo masks include the H2Overdose mask and Matte Maniac mask, as well as others, each pairing allowing for a different facial treatment. Additionally, you can connect your UFO to the Foreo app, through which you can control the device and choose from a selection of mini treatments you can program the device to perform.

Mitzi Lighting released a new lighting collection featuring pendants, chandeliers, sconces and lamps for bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and more. Notably, The Vicky 1 Light Table Lamp comes in Soft Black or Soft White styles. It’s shaped like a mushroom and inspired by minimalist design. If you’re looking to highlight artwork or illuminate a shelf in your home, consider the Holly 2 Light, which is a plug-in picture light. It comes in five different styles, ranging from Polished Nickel/White to Aged Brass/Navy.

Illuminating Eye Serum & Primer and the Active Illumination Shimmer Palette are the latest products from skincare brand Kypris. The eye serum and primer, made from mica, can be used daily and applied before makeup to help brighten darkened skin in the under eye area. Peptides work to smooth skin, too. Other ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and shea oil,hydrate and moisturize skin. The Active Illumination Shimmer Palette comes with five different shades of eyeshadow, ranging from Starlight, a silver color, to Gold Aura. It can be applied to eyelids and skin. Products can be purchased individually or as a set.

Twelve South’s SurfaceSnap cable organizers help keep your desk tidy and your chargers from falling to the floor during the day. The leather bands have an adhesive on the back so you can attach them to flat surfaces like a wall, computer monitor or laptop stand. While the adhesive ensures that SurfaceSnap won’t fall off after being stuck on surfaces, it’s designed to be removed so you can reposition the item or move it. The SurfaceSnap has a metal button snap to keep cables in place, too. SurfaceSnap comes in two designs: single and double-winged. The double-winged SurfaceSnap is longer than the single and features two spaces to hold cables. One pack includes two singles and one double-winged SurfaceSnap, and they come in Dove Grey or Black. Twelve South also sells a three pack of CableSnaps to keep chargers organized on the go.

Expanding beyond drinkware and coolers, Yeti released a new line of backpacks, duffle bags, luggage and packing cubes. The pieces are a part of the Crossroads Collection and they’re made with abrasion-resistant and water-repellent fabric. Backpacks and duffles are available in a variety of sizes, as well as a selection of colors like Black, Aquifer Blue Green and Navy. The bags have pockets and dividers to keep items organized, too. Yeti also added two pieces of luggage to the collection. The carry-on bag and 29-inch bag both have wheels so you can roll them through the airport or to the car, and they’re designed with multiple compartments to ensure you have enough space to pack everything you need for a trip. Yeti’s packing cubes come in three sizes — small, medium and large — and feature an expansion zipper that helps you pack them full of items like socks, chargers, snacks and more.

If you’re looking to add more loungewear to your closet, Everlane just released a new Track collection featuring sweatshirts, sweatpants and a pair of sneakers. All items in the collection are certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) — Everlance said it took a year to get the certification. Some pieces are made specifically for women, like The Track Wide-Leg Pant and The Track Half-Zip, while others are sold in Men’s/Unisex sizes, such as The Track Crewneck and The Track Pant. All items come in a variety of colors, too. Everlane also included a pair of shoes in its Track collection: The Tread Runners come in three shades — Pale Khaki, Golden Hour and Midnight — and they’re sold in women’s shoe sizes ranging from 5 to 11.

Breaking from its typical monochromatic suitcases, Away’s new Two-Tone collection features two colors on one item. The front and handle of each piece of luggage is one shade and the back is another. You can choose from three color-blocking options: Beige/Olive, Coast/Navy and Dusty Rose/Taupe. The Two-Tone Collection is available in The Everywhere Bag, The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large.

Tuft and Paw, which makes cat products like towers, scratchers and toys, launched new beds and litter boxes for your furry friend. The Kip Cushion has a faux shearling cover for cats to cozy up in, as well as an anti-slip bottom so the cushion doesn't move when felines step in. The cushion comes in three sizes — small, wide and tall — and two colors: Ivory and Black. Tuft and Paw also added two new cat beds to the collection: The Stellar Cat Bed, which is spherical and has a faux fur blanket interior, and The Puff Cat Bed, which is made from contoured foam and is covered in cozy fabric. Additionally, Tuft and Paw’s bestselling Cove Litter Box is compact, making it a great option for small spaces or apartments, and it comes with a scoop, dustpan and hand brush.

Felix Gray, which sells glasses and sunglasses, recently launched the Franklin frames. They are round, oversized frames and come in three colors: Amber Toffee, Sazerac Crystal and Artichoke. The frames lenses come with a blue light filter and can be ordered with non-prescription, perspective or reading lenses. The Franklin Frames are named after Rosalind Franklin, a British scientist known for her contribution to the discovery of the molecular structure of DNA. The frames are available in Felix Grey’s optical, sleep and sun lens products.

Nuuly, a women’s monthly clothing rental subscription, debuted its spring collection. It features items for warm weather like dresses, jumpsuits and tunics, many of which feature whites, pastels and bright pops of color. Clothing in the collection comes from brands such as Free People, Urban Outfitters and Anthroplogie. To shop the spring collection, you can sign up for Nuuly and make an account on its website.

Cookware and bakeware company Great Jones released The Little Sheet, a half-size sheet pan. Great Jones said this product was one of the most requested by customers, as it fits in small ovens and some toaster ovens, unlike the company’s larger The Holy Sheet. The Little Sheet is available in two colors — Blueberry and Broccoli — and comes in a pack of two. The sheet pan is made from aluminized steel and is reinforced with rolled edges and steel rods to ensure that they can withstand extreme temperatures. They’re also coated in a nonstick ceramic coating and are dishwasher-friendly.

