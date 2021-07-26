Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As Americans gear up for back-to-school shopping between August and September, they may find it challenging to find backpacks, lunchboxes and other common supplies. Retailers report facing challenges like higher production costs, cargo delays from China and other Asian countries and high shipping rates as they prepare for the season. And like last year, face masks for students and teachers are part of an ongoing national conversation — the American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended all children over 2 years old wear masks when returning to school, regardless of vaccination status. But those going back to school are not the only ones looking to purchase mask — concerns over Covid variants are raising interest in KN95, reusable and disposable masks.

In other shopping news, Madewell introduced Madewell Forever, a new shopping platform dedicated to giving pre-worn jeans a second life. The platform is powered by thredUP and it initially launched with over 4,000 pairs of women’s secondhand denim, and new options are added daily. You can shop secondhand denim online and in Madewell’s stores, as well as bring used jeans to stores in exchange for shopping credit. Recent research from thredUP’s 2021 Resale Report shows that the secondhand market is projected to double in the next 5 years. Additionally, LG announced updates to its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, an air-purifying mask that now includes a more efficient motor and a built-in microphone and speakers to amplify wearers’ voices. The mask is set to launch in Thailand in August, later expanding to other countries.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Bubble, a skincare brand that develops products for teenage skin, recently became the first direct-to-consumer skincare brand to launch in Walmart — the retailer previously introduced other DTC brands, but this is the first DTC skincare partnership, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed. Bubble’s full range of products is available through Walmart online and in stores nationwide, including two types of moisturizer — Level Up Balancing and Slam Dunk Hydrating — and two types of toner: Break Even Balancing and Bounce Back Refreshing. Bubble also offers a gel cleanser, a clay mask and makeup remover.

West Elm’s Fall 2021 collection highlights a variety of modern designs with pops of color like teal, mustard and pink to complement deeper seasonal shades. Many items are handmade by artisans West Elm collaborates with across the world to create Geo Natural Woven Wall Art and the Poplar Wood & Iron Media Console, for example. The Fall collection showcases bold geometric prints on rugs and throw pillows, which West Elm said makes home decor art pieces in your space. Additional items in the collection include vases and lighting, as well as the brand’s bestselling TENCEL sheets and quilts.

Gillette Venus and Rifle Paper Co. collaborated over a new shave collection featuring floral designs. Products are available exclusively at Target and include Pure Honeyflower Shave Cream, two types of razor blade refill — Comfortglide Sugarberry and Deluxe Smooth Sensitive — and razors. The Garden Party Disposable Razors come in a set of three and the heads feature three blades as well as a MoistureRich Strip made with aloe. The collection also features the Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor, a reusable razor featuring a pivoting head and an ergonomic handle with a soft-touch grip. The razor comes with two blade refills.

Harry’s new line of men’s deodorants and antiperspirants are available in three strengths, each of which comes in four scents: Redwood, Shiso, Stone, and Fig. The Odor Control Deodorant provides 24-hour odor protection and is made with an aluminum-free formula that contains calming ginger root and Bisabolol. Offering 24-hour odor and sweat protection, the aluminum-free Odor & Sweat Control Antiperspirant contains ginger root, bisabolol and jojoba oil. Finally, the Odor & Enhanced Sweat Control Extra-Strength Antiperspirant is the strongest product in the line. It’s formulated with 20 percent aluminum salts to provide 24-hour odor and sweat protection.

LifeProof’s first-ever case for the Apple Watch is made with 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic. It’s available in two sizes — 40 millimeters and 44 millimeters — for the Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, and SE. The case provides edge-to-edge protection for the watch face, and its corner-hugging form fit keeps it securely in place. Every Apple Watch feature still works with the case. It’s available in four colors: Pavement (black/grey), Sea Urchin (purple), Neptune (blue/green) and Down Under (green/orange).

IT Cosmetics’ new line of serums are formulated to address four skin concerns: fine lines, dullness, pores and dark spots. The Bye Bye Lines Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains 1.5 percent hydrating hyaluronic acid as well as peptides and vitamin B5, while the Bye Bye Dullness Vitamin C Serum is formulated with 15 percent vitamin C and vitamin E to brighten your complexion. The Bye Bye Pores Glycolic Acid Serum is exfoliating and has 10 percent glycolic acid, an ingredient that helps minimize pores. Finally, with 4 percent niacinamide and 1 percent ethyl vitamin C, the Bye Bye Dark Spots Niacinamide Serum reduces hyperpigmentation, dark spots and discoloration.

Built with a thin square case, the new fitness watches in G-SHOCK’s GBD200 series are inspired by the brand’s classic silhouette but redesigned to make them more suitable to wear during workouts. The watches come in two models: the Black GBD200-1 and Lime Green GBD200-9. Both are equipped with a step tracker, accelerometer and Bluetooth connectivity. By pairing the watch with a phone’s GPS via the G-SHOCK MOVE app, you can track workout metrics. Watches are also water-resistant up to 200 meters.

Available exclusively at Amazon, the 9-inch Essential Mattress from Layla Sleep is designed to regulate temperatures while you sleep through breathable cooling Open Cell Plus memory foam. The memory foam also provides support and relieves pressure spots on the body. The mattress is made with Layla Sleep’s signature support base for added durability, and it features a removable soft zipper cover made with polyester hexagon fabric. The cover is machine-washable or can be dry cleaned. The Layla Essential Mattress comes in six sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes. It comes compressed in a box and unrolls once you take it out of the packaging.

Satechi launched three new USB-C wall chargers featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which provides a faster and more efficient charge to devices. The chargers also have foldable plugs and are compatible with select MacBooks, iPads and iPhones. The 66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger and 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger both have three USB ports, while the 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger has one USB-C port. The chargers pair with Satechi’s USB-C to USB-C 100W Charging Cable and its USB-C to Lightning Cable, which is Apple MFi Certified.

Snow Peak’s HD Para Tarp utilizes a three-pole design to provide you with more usable space underneath. It has an elevated front section, which makes it easy to enter, and the back section is made to act as a seated gathering area. The tarp’s structure funnels water away from the center space, keeping you dry when it rains or snows. It’s made from water-resistant fabric that provides UV protection. Wing Poles must be purchased separately to use with the tarp.

BioLite’s AlpenGlow lantern series includes models in two sizes: The brand said the AlpenGlow 250 is about the size of a kitchen mug, while the AlpenGlow 500 is similar in size to a jar of Peanut Butter. The lanterns feature eight different LED light modes including a white candle flicker and a color rotation, and they have rechargeable batteries. The lanterns also double as power banks for phones, and you can connect them to other BioLite lighting products. They have an IPX4 rating, making it water-resistant against rain and splashing. You can purchase either lanterns individually or as a four-piece multipack.

Herschel Supply Co. partnered with Birdwell Beach Britches over a new collection of bags, clothing and accessories. Items are made with Birdwell’s proprietary SurfNyl material, a lightweight nylon fabric with a water-resistant coating. Products include the Heritage Backpack, Alexander Zip Tote, Long Tote and Seventeen Hip Pack. Apparel includes two styles of board shorts: the 807 Colorblock Board Short and the 311 Board Short. The collection also features a hat, long sleeve and short sleeve shirts and the Newport Jacket.

More shopping news and launches

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.