Speaking in front of a crowd is tough. From delivering a speech or presentation to making a toast, public speaking is no funny business. But you'll more than likely be asked to do so at some point in your life. And you might as well be prepared.

The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking course is designed to help people overcome their fear of public speaking with essential guides on how to deliver the perfect speech. From writing to executing, it will take you through each step and help you improve. It's taught by award-winning business school professor, VC and Columbia University graduate, Chris Haroun—who has had decades of experience giving talks and lectures. And right now, you can get full access to it for $11.

Among the concepts he will guide students through:

  • How body language plays a role in presentation performance
  • How to identify what a specific audience wants to hear
  • Presentation templates that you can use for a variety of professional presentations
  • And the ideal structure of both work and personal presentations

Who knows, a course like this could get you so comfortable you'll look forward to the next time someone puts you on the spot to speak in front of a crowd.

