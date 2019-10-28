Breaking News Emails
Successful project managers are able to problem solve purposefully and accurately—and it's not just good luck. The Six Sigma method to projects is one of the most popular ones out there. The goal of Six Sigma is to use a data-driven approach to minimize the number of errors in a project. Its framework is known as DMAIC: Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control. If done correctly, Six Sigma should produce near-perfect results.
So if you're tasked with ensuring peak productivity for your team or company, you should definitely consider learning Six Sigma. Courses like The Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle are designed to make that learning as easy and simple as possible. And right now, you can get access to the full bundle for $31.
Comprising 1,386 project management lessons, the 15-part bundle dives into the world of Six Sigma. It's part theory-based and part technique-based but the goal is that once you have both the theoretical frameworks and practical techniques nailed down, you'll understand how to approach a variety of common business problems, from reducing waste to streamlining everyday organizational processes.
And aside from the Six Sigma guidance, this bundle also provides lessons on key concepts that make or break project managers, including how to actively listen, create flowcharts and other important process maps, and how to successfully capture customer feedback. Normally, each class set in the bundle is hundreds of dollars. If you're serious about work, this $31 investment will at least get you on the right path.