This $39 course is your first step to learning Salesforce

Salesforce is a giant in the world of sales acquisition, claiming that 83 percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on it to drive customer acquisition, build out their sales services, create personalized marketing campaigns and manage large-scale communities. Salesforce also owns TIME Magazine now. Learning how to master the ins and outs of the software suite is likely to be handy for anyone entering the field or looking to sharpen their existing skills.
The Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle is designed to help you get there. And it's on sale right now for $39.
The course spans 46 hours of online instruction and is built to help you gain expert training on how to implement, configure and manage sales and service clouds while also prepping you for three different certification exams.
You'll have access to it for an entire year, so you can learn when it's convenient for you. Enhancing your skill on your own pace is typically easier on your schedule. It also allows you to use the lesson suite as a reference, plugging into it when you want to figure out something and then popping out with an answer.