This course can improve your LinkedIn presence — and is on sale

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
LinkedIn is seen by many as more than a way to stay in touch with former colleagues. If you're serious about switching careers in 2020, you'll want to learn how to optimize your profile and get seen by the right people on the platform.
The key to gaining visibility on LinkedIn as a candidate is largely about establishing a brand, writing your online resume in a way that will catch a recruiter's eye and using keywords that will enhance your rankings in search and help ensure your resume doesn't get filtered out by bots.
How do you accomplish all of that, you ask? The Essential LinkedIn Mastery Bundle can help you get caught up to speed on all of the above topics, as well as give you key insights into generating sales for your business through LinkedIn. And right now, you can get lifetime access to the lessons for $30.
LinkedIn Blueprint
Are you an expert in your field? Showcase it clearly and succinctly on LinkedIn, plus get more profiles views while you're at it with the help of this 4.5-hour course. Along the way, you'll understand how to increase your profile views by up to three times more than what you're receiving now, as well as how to establish yourself as an expert in a specific subject and publish influencer-like posts that could get your networking talking.
Resume Writing (CV) & LinkedIn Profile Optimization
There are best practices when it comes to writing the perfect resume on LinkedIn that will get you noticed by recruiters. Optimizing your resume boils down to digital marketing principles, such as using high-value keywords in your profile and being able to tell a compelling career story. After you dive into this course's 1.5 hours of training, you'll soon learn how to transform your standard CV into one that catches the eye of major companies.
LinkedIn Marketing & Sales Lead Generation Blueprint
A whopping 79 percent of marketers see LinkedIn as an effective space for generating leads. For those looking for a way to target prospective clients and drive sales to both small or large businesses, it's worth brushing up on the principles laid out in this 17-lecture course. Led by an expert digital marketing consultant, the online crash course will lay out a simple three-step LinkedIn sales plan that can help turn the social networking site into a stronger source of revenue.