You likely already know that understanding how to make sense of data in the modern age is crucial in most workplaces—data scientists are looking at a base salary exceeding $130,000, for example. Gaining some near-expert insights yourself will help elevate your relevance to projects at your job. It might also help you elevate your position. But it's not just about learning how to crunch numbers in Excel. It’s about practicing your eye to catch hidden trends and how to go about turning them into actionable insights for the team.
Becoming a data scientist isn't a walk in the park by any means. Yet, there are plenty of affordable training courses out there that help get you started and lead you to understand the ins and outs of working with data. Here are four courses that will have you diving into predictive modeling, analyzing trends, exploring statistical computing, and more in no time—and each of these is on sale right now.
The Data Science for Business Mastery Bundle
This massive crash course bundle includes 10 key courses. Jump in to get a handle on predictive modeling, business analytics, and statistics essentials.
The Big Data Certification Training Bundle
$35 get you nearly 65 hours of training content on SQL, Hadoop, Spark, HBase, and other major platforms that help manage large data sets seamlessly, from machine learning algorithms to extracting critical information from unstructured data.
The Microsoft Data Analysis Bundle: Lifetime Access
You have a decent understanding of Excel and feel ready to face its more advanced functions, from macros to VBA? This is your best choice: Gain expert-level insights on the most advanced Microsoft tools that you’ll actually use.
The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle
Tableau is a popular data tool amongst major companies since it can transform seemingly endless amounts of data into concise visual graphs and charts. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. More than 184 lessons will let you slowly master its capabilities in your own pace.
