Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: StackCommerce

SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.

For those of us not fully embedded in the personal finance space, understanding how to manage our debt (and ultimately eliminate it), cost-cutting, allocating profit and creating meaningful growth in savings accounts do not come as second nature. But these are important skills to master — the alternative might otherwise be an overload of bills and a lack of monetary resources to settle them.

Slide 1 of 4

The Personal Finance Collection Feat. Ramit Sethi & David Bach

$59.00
$406.00

That’s where New York Times best-selling financial authors Rami Sethi and David Bach, as well as Wall Street Journal columnist Mike Michalowicz and expert Galia Gichon, come in. All have teamed up to create The Personal Finance Collection course, which covers a range of topical courses aimed at educating and empowering you to make strategic financial decisions. This four-part course covers key topics such as creating lasting financial security, managing your money for maximum profit, financial planning for freelancers, salary negotiation tactics, and even how to better invest your money. It’s the type of practical information you'll use time and time again in practically every stage of your career.

For those who are already budget-conscious, the good news is that the course is currently a fraction of its retail price. For $59 (85 percent off its original price tag), you can gain insider personal finance know-how that will help you feel well-equipped to tackle your financial planning for the years ahead. That alone could be worth every penny.

Looking for more deals?