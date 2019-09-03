Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
If you’ve worked in an office (or even at home) at some point during the past three decades, chances are you’ve at least dabbled with Microsoft Excel — that number-crunching powerhouse that fuels companies ranging from small startups to international conglomerates.
But you’ve probably only scratched the surface of what this incredibly powerful and versatile program can do, and if you want to land some of the best and most lucrative positions in an almost endless number of fields, you need to have more than just a baseline understanding of Excel and its countless applications.
The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will transform you from an Excel novice into a full-fledged pro, and it’s currently available for over 95% off at just $34.
With six courses and over 30 hours of instruction, this bundle will teach you everything from the absolute basics of Excel to its most advanced tricks and tools.
You’ll learn how to craft algorithms and formulas that can drastically improve your workflow, build eye-catching charts that break down complex data, use Pivot Tables and Excel VBA to pull powerful insights and trends from large data sets, and more.
You'll even earn certificates of completion that you can use to bolster your resume.
Edge out the competition by mastering Excel with the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for just $34 — over 95% off its usual price for a limited time.
Looking for more deals?
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress
- Master a new language in time for your next big vacation or trip