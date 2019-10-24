Breaking News Emails
In the modern digital landscape, it's important for companies to find creative, low-cost strategies to help scale business. From best search engine optimization (SEO) practices on Google to best marketing strategies on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, there is a lot to learn.
To help optimize digital marketing efforts, there are some affordable online programs available, like the Complete 2020 Google SEO and Growth Hacking Bundle. This bundle of courses is broken down into seven overarching courses that cover various business-boosting methods (otherwise known as growth hacking). The courses aim to teach how to best bolster your brand's reputation, consumer acquisition, and profitability online. And right now, you can get the entire bundle for $25, which is a fraction of its $1,000-plus cost if you were to buy classes separately.
Among the topics you'll gain insight into are:
- how to best try to go viral on marketing platforms like Facebook and Quora
- how to get a grasp of the ins and outs of Facebook Ads to make a return on your advertising investment
- How to understand the significance of Google SEO and mastering key tactics
The bundle is best for anyone who owns a company and wants to keep pushing its online presense further. It's also perfect for anyone trying to save some money.
