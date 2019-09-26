Breaking News Emails
Learning how to code isn't your only ticket to clinching a fatter paycheck. Mastering certain software can also be a solid way to increase your business value. But don't just pick any software. If improving your employability is your top priority, look no further than Salesforce.
The world's number one customer relationship management (CRM) solution, Salesforce is used by small and big businesses alike, including Amazon, Spotify, and Toyota. It helps hundreds and thousands of companies connect, engage, and maintain relationships with their customers, as well as track sales. And, the more organizations switch to using the platform, the more the demand grows for professionals adept at navigating it.
You can get in on the Salesforce bandwagon and take advantage of the demand by gaining proficiency in the software. The Essential Salesforce Certification Bundle can be your stepping stone to becoming a pro, and you can pick it up on sale for an extra 20 percent off.
This 40-hour course bundle covers everything you need to pass three crucial Salesforce certification tests. You'll become familiar with implementing, configuring, and managing Sales and Service Clouds. You'll then move on to exploring the Salesforce Platform App Builder and Salesforce online application development. And lastly, you'll discover how to develop custom applications on the platform via Apex code and the Visualforce user interface framework. By the time you finish, you can probably navigate Salesforce even with your eyes closed.
A value of $1,500, the Essential Salesforce Certification Bundle is now on sale for $39.99.
