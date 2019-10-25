Breaking News Emails
Coding is nothing to snooze through, no matter how technical it might get. Some of the top-grossing careers on the market require some sort of knowledge of Python, JavaScript, Dart, or all of the above. And coding is only going to get more important as artificial intelligence (the smarts behind your Google Assistant or Spotify suggested playlists) becomes more and more prevalent in our lives.
If your upcoming new year resolution for 2020 involves bolstering your resume or looking for a new career path, learning some coding basics (or diving deeper in) may be a wise consideration. And the Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle is not only a massive trove of lessons you can easily plug into to get moving, it's also on sale right now for $45 (a fraction of the cost if you grab each course separately).
The bundle is broken down into 12 key learning topics:
The Web Developer Bootcamp
This 20-hour crash course covers how to write web apps with full authentication, as well as how to create blog apps from scratch. You'll build over 13 projects in this bootcamp alone.
Learn Python Programming in 150 Steps
Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there, with companies like Instagram and Amazon relying on the coding language. This step-by-step guide gives you a toolkit filled with the resources and know-how to master Python like a pro.
Learn Java Programming in 250 Steps
Java is also one of the major programming players you'll encounter in the filed. This 10-hour course takes a practical approach to learning the code, challenging you with nearly 200 exercises and puzzles.
Django 2 & Python: The Ultimate Web Development Bootcamp
Django (an open-source web framework written in Python) is the backbone for websites that require contact forms, user authentication, file uploads and more. This course offers o 184 lectures about how to use Django to your advantage, as well as how to ensure your site is safe from the biggest threats in IT.
Python Programming, CS, Algorithms & Data Structures
After learning the Python basics, you'll want to expand your knowledge so you can perform more advanced tasks like performance analysis and creating algorithms. That's where this six-hour, two-part course comes in handy.
The Deep Learning Masterclass: Classify Images with Keras
For those who want a taste of the intricacies of machine learning, deep learning (a subset of it) is a great area to explore. This 71 lecture course will walk you through the essentials of deep learning tools like Python, Keras, and TensorFlow.
Learn Flutter & Dart: Complete App Development Projects
Want to create an app for an Android or iPhone? Flutter, a new app development framework, can help streamline the process and make it easier and faster to deploy your app to mobile devices. Learn how to master it, along with Dart (Google's programming language) with this comprehensive guide.
Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3
This course breaks down HTML5 and CSS3 and how to use them so you can have your own optimized website in as little as seven steps.
JavaScript: Understanding the Weird Parts
JavaScript is hard to fully understand, even if you're a seasoned pro. So to stay one step ahead of the curve and avoid many common pitfalls in your project, brush up this course.
Learn & Understand AngularJS
Through 84 lectures and nearly 11 hours of video content, you'll become familiar with AngularJS applications, a structural framework used to create dynamic websites with the help of JavaScript.
JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp
Consider this bootcamp the end-all, be-all of JavaScript crash courses. Thanks to the 25 hours of video content and 297 lectures in this course, you'll be fully immersed in this popular programming language.
Think of this bundle as the ultimate deep dive into some of the most essential coding programs of 2020—and as a great way to save hundreds of dollars.