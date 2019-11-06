Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Online and digital marketing is significant these days for anyone looking to find their place in the online work community. From getting a grasp of marketing essentials to becoming a pro marketer and enhancing the digital footprint of any business, there's a lot to learn.
CXL Institute's online courses tackle precisely these new skill sets and tools. And more importantly, they make them accessible to you even if you don't work for one of the Big Tech companies.
Currently, you can get access to the three courses comprising the Complete Digital Advertising Super Bundle for $79. The bundle focuses on three key marketing platforms: Google, YouTube and LinkedIn. And it's designed to help your digital efforts increase engagement, page views and brand awareness.
Here's a quick snapshot of what you'll learn along the way:
1. How to market with Google Ads
In the span of 17 lessons, you'll learn how to take full advantage of Google's ad platform, including how to navigate its interface, scale a variety of different campaigns and optimize your ads to hit your team's key performance indicators.
2. Learn best practices for LinkedIn Advertising
While it's an investment, LinkedIn Ads can be a valuable marketing tool. To avoid making costly mistakes, immerse yourself in this four-part lecture that covers retargeting campaigns, best practices for driving high-volume conversions and the best ways of generating returns on your ad investment.
3. Make the most of YouTube Ads
With over 1.3 billion active users, YouTube is a digital marketer's playground. In this course, you'll learn techniques for making a perfect video ad and how to benefit from the platform's artificial intelligence capabilities.