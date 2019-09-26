Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
The only constant on the internet is change — just like in life. New apps and memes catch on from one month, week, or day to the next. And just like that, they're gone and the next big thing has become the new norm. As a layperson, it's hard to keep up. As a digital marketer, it's almost impossible.
But fortunately, that's where this Complete Digital Marketing 12-in-1 Course comes in. If you need a breakdown on the digital marketing space — from social media to content marketing — this 38-hour master class will get you up to speed.
The training packs 12 individual courses into one mega-course that will turn you into a marketing rockstar. You'll get lifetime access to 372 lectures, quizzes, and hands-on activities that will cover everything from search engine optimization, to social media marketing techniques, to designing a data-driven approach to growth with Google AdWords. You'll learn how to create your own WordPress website, write copy that converts, and become an authority on Quora marketing.
With lifetime access and the ability to use content 24/7 on any device, your education is basically in your own hands. Get the Complete Digital Marketing 12-in-1 Course for just $14.99 now – 92 percent off the original price of $200.
Looking for more deals?
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress
- Master a new language in time for your next big vacation or trip
- Don't know Microsoft Excel? This bundle will help you master it