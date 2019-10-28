Breaking News Emails
When it comes to iPhone's apps, there are more than 2 million apps out there for users to download. That figure isn't slowing down. If you've been toying around with a new app idea, now is as good a time as any to turn it into reality.
For those who don't have seed money readily available to hire a mobile developer, a more cost-effective solution is to teach yourself the basics. That's where this $19 Complete iOS 13 & SwiftUI Developer Bundle might be of service It's designed to teach you the ins and outs of app creation in Apple's latest operating software, iOS 13.
The bundle is comprised of four key courses that span over 425 lessons. Each lesson provides step-by-step guidance to app development, starting from basics like writing a simple line of code and building on that foundational framework to programming a successful app of your own. The bundle was built with beginners in mind and focuses on practical case studies. You'll build clones of major names such as Uber and Instagram so you can fully understand what's under the hood of these complex applications. Each course is led by real professionals to help you along the way, too.