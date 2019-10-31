Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Speed reading isn't for novels you love reading but for articles, books, and text you want to absorb without too much concern about the romantic experience of reading.
Speed reading isn't about cutting corners. It's about tapping into cognitive and neurological factors that enable faster absorption of content. The idea is to be able to read quickly while synthesizing important information along the way. If you're looking to improve the speed with which you read, a set of courses like The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle should be the first thing you consider. And right now, it's on sale for $21, a fraction of its typical price.
This collection of six key courses outlines science-backed techniques that can effectively help double your reading times, while also ensuring you memorize all the information. One course, for example, focuses on giving you all the tools you need to read more than 300 books in a year. Speed reading techniques can be applied to you ensuring your inbox is nice and tidy during your 9-to-5 without missing critical business information, too, so it's worth considering for many more than avid readers.