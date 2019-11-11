How to start increasing your productivity to Warren Buffett levels

SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
By his own account, Warren Buffet estimates he spends 80 percent of his time dedicated to himself. The idea is to take time to invest in actives that will have a greater payoff down the line. It's what some might deem working smarter rather than harder. Streamlining productivity and improving time-management is one way to get there.
And instead of reinventing the wheel, why not glean some wisdom from the Ultimate Productivity Bundle? Comprising 504 productivity and time-management lessons, this online course is jam-packed full of hacks, practical tips and lessons from industry elites. And right now, you can get lifetime access to it for $36.
You'll learn key concepts, from simplifying the way you make hard decisions, breaking time-consuming procrastination habits and becoming a more effective communicator. The goal is reaching a place where you're spending less time doing life's more tedious tasks and more time focusing on bettering yourself. With this bundle in hand, you'll finally have the spare time to master Excel, try your hand at coding or dive into a book that's been sitting your reading list.