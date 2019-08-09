Breaking News Emails
From logo design and layout creation to video production and photo editing, Adobe's all-powerful Creative Cloud has an app for everything. It's arguably the most powerful toolbox a designer can have in 2019. The thing is, each app is incredibly complex and can be quite intimidating for beginners. No worries, though. If you don't know your way around Illustrator, Photoshop, or Adobe's other major tools, this Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle has you covered.
The complete bundle includes seven courses: one on each of the major apps in the Adobe CC suite and then some. Normally, learning the ins and outs of these programs would require long, boring classroom courses, or endless YouTube scrolling. But this training will teach you everything you need to know at your own pace — and from the comfort of your couch.
It's easy to get overwhelmed with how intricate each Adobe program is, but through 65 hours of expert training and 200 tutorials, these courses make mastering them as easy as possible. You'll learn how to create and enhance photos in Photoshop; design logos, icons, and more in Illustrator; layout multi-page documents in InDesign; create animation projects in Flash; animate primitive shapes in After Effects; and edit video footage like a pro in Premiere.
Dive deep into the world of design — and boost your résumé in the process. The Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle is currently on sale for 95 percent off the combined cost of the individual courses, bringing the price down to just $29 right now.
