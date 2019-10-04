Breaking News Emails
By now, freelancing and self-employment are getting increasingly common. Regardless of where exactly on that spectrum you might fall, having a solid understanding of your financial records is tantamount. From bookkeeping basics like expense reports and inventory to heavier-duty information like your taxes, it's smart to know where you stand. And while you might have heard of QuickBooks, a leader in this market, you might be unfamiliar with The Complete Quickbooks Guru Bundle, a comprehensive course that will help you master its software.
The idea behind it is helping people get the most of the many capabilities Quickbooks software is capable of, like tracking income, loans, credit cards, bill payments, and calculating expected tax obligations, to name just a few examples. And right now, you can get this MasterClass bundle for $29 (or 97 percent less than its typical price).
The in-depth course collection includes hundreds of lectures and nearly 30 hours of video content to help you beef up your understanding of the platform. The course starts at the basics of Quickbooks, where you’ll learn theoretical concepts and the different tools that power the software. After you’ve built your foundational knowledge of the platform (or if you already know all of that), turn your attention to more nuanced functions that can really help you move the needle on your professional finances. And when it comes to your business goings on, there's a lot of value in using Quickbooks properly, like improving how you generate payroll reports for your employees and contractors, take stock of your company’s inventory and bill management, and create loan payments. The often dreaded Tax Day could soon start feeling like a walk in the park.
