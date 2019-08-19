Breaking News Emails
In the past year, podcasts have surged in popularity. So much so that more than half of Americans have listened to one podcast of their choosing; nearly one in three listens to at least one podcast a month.
With so many listeners tuning in, now is as good of a time as any for you to attract an audience and create a podcast of your very own. And who better to learn from than a panel of lauded experts, many of whose podcasts have amassed a cult-like following in the space — think "This American Life" and "The School of Greatness."
The How to Start a Podcast Bundle was designed to help novice podcasters best understand storytelling on the platform, optimize their content and build a profitable brand. The online course, which is made up of four distinct lessons that together total 57 hours of overall content, is taught by a number of industry professionals. Among them include award-winning producer and reporter Alex Blumberg (NPR), the producers behind "Snap Judgement" Julia DeWitt and Anna Sussman, as well as John Lee Dumas, the founder and host of "EntreprenuerOnFire."
With each course, you’ll learn how to craft a memorable story, how to effectively monetize your podcast content, how to establish a strong connection with your audience, what essential equipment you’ll need during production and more. After all is said and done, the goal is that you will feel comfortable and completely ready to conquer a podcast of your very own.
