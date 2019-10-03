Breaking News Emails
It's no secret the future of many things is going to be coded in one way or another—so it shouldn't be a surprise that coding skills are presently (and increasingly) a hot commodity. According to rankings from U.S. News and World Report, for example, software developer tops several jobs lists, namely placing first in overall "Best Jobs." On top of that, the median—or typical—salary in the field is above $100,000.
And right now, online learning platform MasterClass is giving you one way to learn how to code with a sizable discount on its The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle. The lesson set features 11 substantial courses on mastering programming essentials, and it's on sale for $29 (that's more than 90 percent off what the courses would cost separately).
Here's what you'll get with the $29 MasterClass course bundle.
The discounted course bundle includes nearly a dozen lesson sets. Here's an idea of what you'll learn with each one.
The Complete Google Go Programming Course for Beginners
Google Go allows programmers to create multi-core programs. The course includes 51 lectures and five hours of video content.
JavaScript Essentials: Get Started with Web Coding
JavaScript is one of the biggest core technologies for online content creation. Three hours of lessons will guide you into complex concepts like variables, loops, objects, and more.
From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming
Python is the go-to choice for a number of top companies including Dropbox, Pinterest and Instagram. Learn how to automate work and implement machine learning techniques.
C++ for Beginners
With 57 lectures and eight hours of content, you’ll learn how to develop environments and debug your codes.
Java Programming for Beginners
Java is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world. Learn how you can program apps, websites, and more.
PHP & MySQL for Beginners
Both PHP and MySQL are foundational tools that can create more advanced database applications.
C# & and .NET Core 2.0 Recipes
C# helps in developing games and Microsoft Apps. It's gained popularity among programmers for its beginner-friendly and easy-to-use interface.
Introduction to Rust Programming
Rust is a language that hones in on creating fast, safe and clean code. The course includes 27 lectures and one hour of video content on the platform.
Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide
This complete Git course teaches you the ins and outs of handling large-scale projects efficiently and quickly.
Perl Programming for Beginners
This 7.5-hour course will help you handle different data types, understand how input and output operate, and build a solid understanding of the Perl language family.
Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics of Ruby
Ruby takes a lot of tedious coding details and makes it easy to translate. Most importantly, it makes it a bit more fun to operate.
No matter your motivation to get coding, this massive course bundle sale is a solid, and affordable, way to get your feet wet and see if the field is right for you.