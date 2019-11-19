A Microsoft Excel certification might boost your resume — here's how

Shopping content by StackCommerce
Everyone has (or should have) Microsoft Excel resume's skills section. If you want to get accredited in Excel, taking the MOS (Microsoft Office Specialist) Exam is you way in. It tests your knowledge on various Excel functions to assess your skill with the software.
If you're looking for an affordable way to polish your Excel skills, The Complete Microsoft Excel MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle will help you get your training up and running — sometimes, the structured lessons and broken down concepts is precisely what you need to get going. And right now, you can get lifetime access to the training modules for $25, saving you hundreds over grabbing the separate courses piecemeal.
The course spans three levels of Excel training: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Those span 293 lessons. By the time you've completed your advanced Excel course, you'll have gotten the training needed to master foundational blocks (from performing calculations and memorizing common formulas to modifying visual graphics) that will help you perform more advanced Excel functions, such as analyzing trends in data and creating PivotTables.