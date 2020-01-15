Prepare for a project management certification for $79

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
In the same way a CPA validates one's accounting abilities or an MBA speaks to one's business acumen, a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification gives weight and authority to any project manager's CV. This globally-recognized accreditation from the Project Management Institute proves a project manager's ability to navigate all aspects of the job, from workflow management to a key methodology such as Scrum. And in many ways, a certification can set the tone for your resume to recruiters, giving them clarity about your experience.
One resource that can help you study for the certification is the Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course. And right now, you can get full access to it for $79.
The course comes with 40 hours of study guides, as well as over 1,000 interactive exam prep questions, to help you feel fully equipped to take the PMP Certification Exam. And since the course comes with lifetime access, you can study at your own pace.
What's great about the PMP certification is that you're never too far in your career to take the test. As long as you prepare for the exam and master the key concepts presented, you'll pass with flying colors.