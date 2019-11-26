Project management certification is much easier with this $46 course

Shopping content by StackCommerce
Project managers are the unsung heroes of virtually every type of company, from big tech giants to small local businesses. They play a critical role in streamlining operations between coworkers and among clients, ensuring important deadlines are met and problem-solving on the fly — that's why the average base pay for them is nearly $89,000, according to glassdoor.com.
If you're looking to gain skills in the project management field or to become a certified PM yourself in the new year, the Premium 2020 Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle is a solid leg up to beginning the process. And right now, you can get the entire suite of lessons for $46 (with an additional 15 percent off of that when you use code BFSAVE15 at checkout).
Over the duration of 120 hours, this collection of 11 key courses will help educate you on a variety of project management essentials, ranging from Six Sigma techniques and risk management to the Agile Scrum method and more.
And as an added bonus, many of the courses in this bundle are also focused on helping you pass major project management certification exams, such as those for RMP and PMI-ACP.