As the cameras on smartphones evolve and improve, it can be easy to assume good photos simply require pointing and clicking. And yet, as you might have noticed, things don't always pan out that way—there's a skill in not only adjusting your camera (whether it's part of your smartphone or a DSLR) but also learning how to capture the scene in front of you. While professional photographers take years to hone these skills, most people don't need that level of craftsmanship, and yet they want to achieve a next-level enhancement of their photos.
Enter The Complete Outdoor Photography Bundle. This pro photographer-led set of online course won’t help you cut corners or land you on the cover of Nat Geo overnight. Instead, it will help you elevate your photos to look and feel professional—not to mention, they'll be that much better in preserving some of your favorite moments with your favorite people at your favorite places. And right now, you can get full access to the course for $29 (that's more than 90 percent less than grabbing its different classes separately).
The Complete Outdoor Photography Bundle is led by a handful of professional photographers, including landscape photographers Matt Kloskowski and Marc Muench, renowned wildlife photographer and National Geographic veteran Tom Mangelsen, and award-winning photographer John Greengo. Throughout the bundle’s five courses, experts will guide you on a variety of topics, from the basic to the advanced. A few examples include:
- How to best work with natural light
- How to employ tools and tricks for editing
- How to best approach composition and exposure
- And much more, from insider tips and tricks to know-hows you'll actually use out and about
If you've been holding back or saving for the right time to get mired in the world of photography, this massive discount is a perfect chance to secure the guidance you'll want to have along the journey for less than $30.
