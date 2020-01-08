This videography training course bundle is down to $30

Shopping content by StackCommerce
You might own state-of-the-art shooting equipment (drones, cameras, lighting, and all). But after you've captured your reels, if you don't know how to properly edit them, even the best shot videos are rendered pretty much useless.
That's where videography training like The Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert comes into play. This 10-part online course dives into the essential production software — from After Effects to Premiere Pro — to help you understand how to take raw video files and turn them into a concise and compelling visual story. And right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the course bundle for $30.
To give you a taste of what you can expect to learn from The Complete Videography bundle, here's a breakdown of each course:
The Complete Video Production Course: Beginner to Advanced
You might already get the gist of iMovie, but if the words Camtasia Studio, Final Cut Pro or Wirecast don't ring any bells, this initial course is a great starting point. Over three hours, you'll be given the tools to understand how different programs help capture the nuances of different types of videos, as well as gain a better understanding of the significance of video production as a whole.
Adobe After Effects: Learn The Basics
If you're looking to create motion graphics, visual effects, and titles, knowledge of After Effects is paramount. Understand the tools and program layouts involved with the software from eight lectures.
Complete Adobe After Effects Course: Make Better Videos
Got the basics of After Effects under your belt? It's now time to try your hand at real-world projects. That's where this Adobe After Effects course comes in handy. Over the course of nine hours of lessons, you'll be able to try your hand at projects of your very own, learning about motion tracking, video stabilization and video effects.
After Effects: Create an Intro Video for Your Brand
Take a quick look at your favorite YouTube channel and you'll notice every popular content creator has one thing in common: an engaging video introduction that gives users a glimpse of their personality and content in a fun format. With the help of this course, you can now make an intro video of your very own.
After Effects: Learn Motion Graphic Design
If you really want to focus on motion graphics and animating visuals like bar and line graphs to take your next project to new heights, this five-hour course is the perfect resource. It gives you a blueprint to navigate the ins and outs of motion graphics and will guide you toward mastering tools and techniques one step at a time.
Final Cut Pro 7 From Scratch: Become a Great Video Editor
Final Cut Pro is one of the most widely used video editing platforms out there, with over 2 million active users. Taught by professional video editor Phil Ebiner, this course spends over three hours diving into Final Cut basics, such as color correction, working with green screens, exporting files and more.
Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Learn How To Edit Videos
If you're not sure which style of video content you want to start making, consider Adobe Premiere Pro. This editing tool is one of the most versatile platforms out there, with business, marketing, documentary, and feature-length videos being edited through it.
Premiere Pro for Corporate Video
Speaking of business and marketing uses, this specialized course on Premiere Pro helps students master video for corporate environments. With no previous knowledge necessary, these 12 lectures give you the tools you'll need to create professional content for both your company and clients alike.
Complete Adobe Premiere Pro Video Editing Course: Be a Pro!
Now that you have a foundational knowledge of Premiere Pro, the fun can really begin. Learn advanced techniques like editing audio, adding transitions and color grading your imagery over the course of three hours of training.
Creating Videos Using Camtasia
This platform has a variety of professional-grade features you can use to set your content apart — the issue, however, is finding them on its interface. To help you understand the intricacies of the software, this three-hour course will help pinpoint what key video tools Camtasia has to offer, plus where you can actually find them.