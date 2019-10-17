Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Learning more about and in your field is obviously beneficial to you and your future. But stepping back and learning more about business at-large is likewise very beneficial and yet not so obvious to many. MBA programs are a great way to widen your business acumen (and maybe your salary) but not everyone has the time or money to commit to one. There are other ways.
The Entire MBA in 1 Course, for example, gives you the low-down on virtually every MBA essentials with insight from Chris Haroun. He's an award-winning business school professor and venture capitalist who says he's raised more than a billion dollars throughout his career, working for and consulting major companies such as Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Citadel and more. And right now, you can get access to the entire course for $16.
Not only does this online bootcamp cost less than an MBA, it costs less than a single class—and even less than a single textbook. So what does this course cover? With nearly seven hours of content, you'll dive into:
- the complexities of launching a company (think legal structures, intellectual property protection and size market opportunities)
- how to master the art of a presentation
- tips and tricks for raising money
- the significance of contracts
- how to create long-term financial statements
- and best practices in modeling and valuation of companies
The lifetime access you get for less than $20 means you can use Haroun's lessons forever, and you can learn them right now at your own pace. But don't wait too long to consider the $16 grab as it won't last much longer.
Looking for more deals?
- Improve your sales skills with a massive—and discounted—course
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Don't know Microsoft Excel? This bundle will help you master it
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress