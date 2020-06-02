But keep an open mind: Dogs may prefer to sleep in cooler areas of the house during the day but may also like to sleep in the comfort of your bedroom at night. Or they may prefer quiet and secluded areas in a chaotic home environment full of other pets and children — during the current stay-at-home reality many are facing, that might be more applicable than otherwise.

“It's important to remember that even if they like their bed, they may still sleep in other places, such as on the floor, depending on factors such as temperature, hair coat and underlying medical conditions that may cause them to prefer warmth or cold temperatures when they’re resting,” says Corrigan. “If they just don't like the bed at all, they won't sleep on it, regardless of the location.”

Dog beds aren’t forever

Your dog’s bed is likely to deteriorate over time so it helps to know when it needs replacing. Here are some basics to help out with that calculation:

Consider how frequently your dog will use their dog bed

Does the dog bed get dirty or soiled often?

Does the dog bed emanate a foul odor that doesn’t subside even after a thorough cleaning?

Have you noticed deterioration or damage to the integrity of the dog bedcover or stuffing?

Exposed stuffing won’t only reduce the support and comfort of the bed, but might be easy for your dog to chew or swallow, which can become a potential foreign body hazard, Corrigan notes. (Not to mention, it could mean a messy space if your dog decides to eat its way through the dog bed). Varble recommends inspecting your dog’s bed at least once a month — especially if your dog is on the heavier side and “can break down even the best of materials.”

The best dog beds for every dog

Based on the guidance we got from experts, as well as our own research, we compiled below some of the best dog beds to keep your pet safe, comfortable and well-rested, including options for larger dogs, orthopedic-first designs, outdoor-ready dog beds and more.

Best overall dog bed

If you’re not quite sure where you or your dog fit into any of the above categories, a safe bet is Casper’s dog bed. It features both pressure-relieving and supportive foam technology to help even the pickiest of pups rest easy. What’s more is that it works double time as an activity: Its extra layer of (washable) bonded microfiber material is designed to mimic the feel of sand, so they can sink their paws into it without the mess of going outside. When they’ve tuckered themselves out, foam bolsters lining its sides operate as supportive pillows. “Remember dogs and cats spend up to 14 to 16 hours of their day sleeping, so make sure they have a good spot to dream,” says Varble.

Best orthopedic dog bed: PetFusion

Older, large breed dogs, which Varble defines as five to seven years old and weighing anywhere from 75 to 100 pounds, are more prone to developing arthritis and may benefit from extra padding and support, which you’ll get from this PetFusion orthopedic bed. It’s made out of durable polyester, cotton and generously filled support pillars. While Corrigan says dogs with arthritis or other types of chronic pain sometimes prefer to sleep on a cold, hard surface like the floor, it’s helpful to give them comfortable options that are designed to react to and support their joints better than a standard dog bed.

Best dog bed for large dogs: Big Barker

The right size will allow your dog to lie sideways and stretch their legs out fully without their legs falling over the side of the bed, according to Corrigan. In this Big Barker dog bed, seven inches of therapeutic foam (the same used in human mattresses that won’t flatten over time, according to the brand), allow your dog to feel supported, while taking pressure off of their joints.

Best dog bed for small dogs: Best Friends

Small dogs, which weigh under 30 pounds, and toy breeds, which weigh under 20 pounds, “need an option that makes them feel safe and often that means one that has sides or comes up around them to make them feel secure and less anxious while they relax,” says Varble.

With its built-in blanket and flexible faux-fur walls, the Cozy Cuddler allows your dog to both burrow or stretch out. Lighter dogs might also prefer a softer feel that they can sink into, which its plush cushioned interior provides.

Best flat dog bed for older dogs: MidWest

Older dogs may have more difficulty getting up and down from high areas like a couch or human bed, so Sandler recommends an option that’s lower to the floor. At 36 inches long, this model is best suited for dogs that prefer to sleep in their kennel, but it also works as a standalone place to rest. “[A flat bed] can provide support without being bulky and many are also washable,” Varble says. Additionally, Corrigan says this type of flat pad is convenient because you can easily move it around to different spots around the home or you could take it with you when you travel, leaving your dog with a comfortable bed they’re used to.

Best outdoors dog bed: Floppy Dawg

Backyard activities or hiking adventures call for a bed that isn’t just waterproof, but that can stand up to the elements and keep your dog safe — this washable, portable and waterproof bed checks those boxes. “If you’re going to be camping or allowing your dog to sleep outside where you are, that may be a situation for an outdoor-friendly dog bed,” says Corrigan. Access to shade is equally as important as comfort when your dog is outside, and this dog bed’s removable canopy gives you the flexibility to handle both shaded and unshaded spaces. Whether you live in a warmer climate or your dog gets overheated quickly, Corrigan says a raised bed like this one — its mesh cover allowing air to circulate underneath — is a good option. “It’s basically a hammock,” says Varble. “It keeps them off the grass, cement or patio. Plus, if it gets wet or dirty, it can be easily cleaned with some dishwashing soap and the hose.”

Best dog bed for dogs with anxiety: K&H

Dogs can experience anxiety for all sorts of reasons — from an owner’s departure to loud, overwhelming noises. While it’s important to talk to your vet about identifying and treating the exact cause of anxiety, the right bed — featuring elevated walls or an enclosed enclave — can go a long way in helping them self-soothe, according to Varble. Made with warming materials that don’t require the use of electricity, this bed features a first layer that traps heat and a second layer that relays it back to your dog for an added feeling of security.

Best dog bed fused into furniture: Winston Porter

8. Winston Porter Iolanthe End Table (Out of Stock)

If saving space while keeping your dog comfortable is a priority, this end table or nightstand with a built-in dog bed meets Varble’s criteria for a sensible addition to your living space. “Picture a curled-up pet with at least three sides of the bed gently touching them in that position,” she says. “Not too small that they can't stretch out, but not so big that they have to retreat to a corner to feel safe. Some pets will like a roof on their bed.” With a weight capacity of 80 pounds, the Iolanthe End Table is also suitable for larger dogs.

