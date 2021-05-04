Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Owning dogs my entire life, finding pet fur in seemingly every crevice of my home was just a normal part of life. My black clothes were no match for my childhood dog Luna, a Golden Retriever, and her constant shedding. And while my current dog is hypoallergenic (meaning she apparently doesn’t shed), I still find several strands of white hair on my clothes every time she cuddles in my lap.

A typical disposable lint roller might come in handy, but they’ve always felt wasteful to me and less than practical — one sheet likely won’t be enough for heavy shedding dogs, cats and other animals, forcing you to use multiple at a time. And using dozens of hard-to-peel, hair-filled adhesive sheets that stick to everything was just an added annoyance on the daily.

Investing in grooming equipment that removes loose hairs and the right tools to de-fuzz your home’s surfaces — like carpet, couches and sweaters — can make rogue pet hair the least of your concerns, and let you flaunt your dark-colored clothes again.

To successfully rid yourself of loose pet hair (at least temporarily), we’ve compiled some highly rated products that’ll reduce unwanted fuzz and get you back to cuddling your pet without hesitation.

This tool by ChomChom uses brush bristles to remove pet hair from your couch, bed, carpet or any other surface. It doesn’t use adhesive or sticky tape typical to a lint roller, making it reusable without needing refills — you simply roll the device back and forth in short strokes to trap the pet hair and lint inside a chamber, which opens at the touch of a button for easy discarding. There’s also no power source or batteries required, so you can use it anytime and take it on the go.

Sometimes it’s best to get the pet hair directly from the source before it gathers around your home. This flexible, slip-on pet grooming glove brushes away excess fuzz and dirt, with the shedding hair sticking directly to the glove as you massage it over your pet. Made of soft rubber, you can gently use the grooming glove either while brushing your pet’s dry hair or while bathing them. The brand says the glove is one size fits all, and it includes an adjustable wrist strap for comfort and sizing. Plus, brushing with this glove will mimic your normal petting motion, so your pet feels more comfortable and relaxed.

Bissell’s cordless Pet Hair Eraser vacuum features three specialized nozzles: A motorized brush tool that pulls pet hair from surfaces like carpets, rugs and fabrics, an upholstery tool that forms a slim T-shape for getting into corners of soft-sided furniture and a long crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum is bagless, meaning all of the fur and debris are trapped inside a see-through compartment that can be easily dumped out when it gets full. If you’re looking for a more affordable and lightweight option, Bissell offers a corded Pet Hair Eraser vacuum that lifts pet hair with a flexible rubber nozzle, and includes a hard nozzle for dry messes like cat litter, pet food and dirt.

If your pet has very thick fur that can become matted, this grooming brush has sharpened, fine-rounded teeth that help to deshed and untangle their coat. The brand instructs shoppers to start with the side of the brush with nine teeth that’ll help comb out mats and keep your pet well-groomed, and finish with the 17-tooth side that traps and removes loose pet hair. At 3.5 ounces, the tool is lightweight and includes a non-slip rubber handle for stability.

If you have multiple pets that shed and need a heavier duty option, this bagless option from Dyson deep cleans carpet, upholstery and hard floors. It equips multiple tool accessories, including a compact stair tool, a flexible combination tool for hard-to-reach areas and a turbine tool, which doesn’t include a brush bar so the pet hair doesn’t wrap around the tool and get tangled.

The OXO Good Grips Furlifter is a portable option to consider if you find yourself spending a fortune on lint rollers. It includes a pivoting handle and micro-bristles that remove pet hair from your clothing with a few quick strokes, and it features a self-cleaning base that, when the tool is placed inside, uses fibers to clear the pet hair collected by the tool. You can simply dump the hair out from the base after each use.

According to the brand, this versatile broom features bristles made from natural rubber that effectively traps and removes fur from various surfaces, including carpet, hardwood and linoleum flooring. You can flip it over and use it as a squeegee on floors, windows and car windshields, and the length of its handle can be adjusted from three feet to five feet long in order to get those hard-to-reach places underneath your bed or couch. The broom head is removable for simple cleaning, and you can shop for a compact version of the FURemover broom, which extends from 1.5 feet to a little over three feet.

This is essentially a handheld sponge that attracts pet hair using its rigid material made from 90-percent foamed recycled glass. It is hypoallergenic, odor-free and contains no plastic parts. The Fur-Zoff tool can be used on surfaces like bedding, carpets and clothing, as well as on typically hard-to-clean areas like car seats.

