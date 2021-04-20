Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Adding to its collection of dog accessories like beds, toys and treats, Wild One just launched an Extra Small Harness for pups 10 pounds and under. The harness is available to purchase individually or as part of the brand’s Harness Walk Kit, which includes a harness, leash and poop bag carrier. Wild One, which partnered with Instagram-famous dog Billie Boobie on a photoshoot for the Extra Small Harness, recommends pairing it with its small-sized leash.

Wild One said it created its new Extra Small Harness after receiving over 2,000 requests for the item from customers via email, Instagram and its website, shoppers expressing the need for products designed for tiny dogs who may require special sizes and accommodations. Veronica Becchetti, co-founder and head of production at Wild One, said that was the inspiration behind the brand’s newest product, as well as to provide pet parents with a properly-fitting accessory they can use for their pets.

The body of Wild One’s Harness is constructed from stretch polyester fabric, which provides cushioning against the dog’s body. It features three leash attachment points — two on the back and one on the chest — as well as buckles that snap together to secure the harness on your dog. Additionally, the harness’ neck and check straps are adjustable. It comes in four sizes: Extra Small, Small, Medium and Large,and eight colors: Blush, Lilac, Navy, Spruce, Tan, Coral Red, Gray and Black.

Additionally, Wild One’s Travel Carrier is now available in a new color: Spruce. The brand said it’s the first new color for the product since its 2019 launch. Other Wild One items come in Spruce, like the brand’s collar and poop bag carrier — it’s a popular shade among shoppers.

Wild One’s Travel Carrier is built with breathable mesh walls and an interior cushion that folds out to become a dog bed. Its two shoulder straps can be detached from the carrier and buckled together to form a leash that connects to dogs’ collars or harnesses. The carrier is airline-compliant and recommended for use with dogs weighing up to 16 pounds.

