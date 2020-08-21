Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Facial cleansing brushes can help decongest clogged pores and remove dirt and makeup, and some models offer anti-aging capabilities. With Clarisonic going out of business on Sept. 30, I felt compelled to learn about alternative facial cleansing brushes available to shop. One that stood out is the increasingly popular Foreo, a Swedish company making hi-tech skin care devices and toothbrushes made from colorful silicone.

You can find Foreo products at retailers like Macy’s, Sephora, Ulta and DermStore, and they come in various sizes and price points. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Sale, Foreo was one of the brands selected by the retailer as a Daily Deal. There are also Foreo devices made for specific skin types, including oily, dry, combination and normal skin. Foreo doesn’t just sell high-tech beauty devices, though — they also make two skin care products: a foaming face cleanser and an antioxidant-rich face serum.

To help you find a new device to aid your skin care routine or upgrade your existing set, we put together a deep dive into the brand’s signature Luna line. We also explore two of the brand’s newer devices that target acne and signs of aging. Overall, just remember the best Foreo of 2020 for you is the one that works for your specific skin type and budget.

Which Foreo Luna is best?

The Luna is the OG of Foreo’s skin care gadgets. It uses the brand’s proprietary T-Sonic technology, which pulsates 8,000 times during each use, helping slough off dead skin and removing up to 99 percent of makeup. Luna equips rounded tip silicone bristles to improve exfoliation and act as an anti-aging facial massager. Apply your go-to face wash, wet your Luna device and move it around your face using a circular motion for 60 seconds. For anti-aging benefits, flip the device around and massage your skin for another minute. Luna has three colorways that correspond to various skin types: Pink for sensitive/normal skin; Blue for combination skin; and White for ultra-sensitive skin.

Foreo later introduced Luna 2, which now offers a 50-percent larger brush head and longer silicone bristles to better massage and cleanse your skin. Luna 2 still has the T-Sonic technology (giving you 8,000 pulsations per minute) but now offers it twice as much power. You can use the Luna 2 for two minutes each time you cleanse your face, while the original Luna device only works for 60 seconds per use. Using the Luna 2 for two minutes means you’ll get a deeper cleanse and a longer face massage, which helps improve the appearance of your skin. If you have oily skin, skip the Luna and consider the Luna 2.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The only difference between Luna 2 for men and Luna 2 is the color — men’s is only available in Black — and Foreo says the device can aid men with shaving. Foreo adds that a Luna 2 for men can help prevent razor burn and other shaving irritation and allow your razors to last twice as long. If a guy in your life wants to start paying attention to their skin care routine, consider gifting them this skin care gadget.

Foreo’s most recent development in the Luna range is Luna 3. It’s designed to work in one minute to offer the deepest clean available in the line, and helps remove sweat, oil and dirt, and help prevent future breakouts. Foreo says the Luna 3 has softer and longer touch points compared to the Luna 2. If you want to invigorate your skin in the morning or just appreciate variety, then you’ll likely appreciate the 16 pulsating intensities Luna 3 offers. Luna 3 is available for normal skin, combination and oily skin types, You can also get 650 uses from a single charge with your device.

What is the difference between Foreo Luna and Mini? The Luna Mini is one device designed to work with the four main skin types — normal, dry, combination and oily — while the Luna has four variations made for the aforementioned skin types. There's also the cost factor: Luna retails for $129 while a Mini costs $99 (or $30 less). As the Mini's name suggests, it's a smaller-sized version of the Luna device. It also has more delicate rounded silicone bristles, making it non-abrasive for those with dry and sensitive skin. The Luna Mini is available in five colors: Magenta, Petal Pink, Turquoise Blue, Purple and Cool Grey.

Luna Fofo is a smart gadget that measures your skin's moisture level by using 24-karat gold-plated sensors. Foreo has a complementary app syncing up with your smartphone to provide a skin score. It tells you the age of your skin and recommends a customized skin care routine. Like all products from the Luna range, this AAA battery-operated device — lasting up to 400 uses — cleanses and massages your face. The only caveat? While Fofo has the same amount of T-Sonic pulsations as a full-size Luna device (8,000), Fofo has only one massage setting.

Luna Go is a palm-sized version of the Luna, and features an anti-aging mode, helping to smooth wrinkle-prone areas of your face, like your forehead and laugh lines. The compact size makes it particularly helpful for when you feel safe and comfortable enough to resume traveling. Foreo created four variations of Luna Go, tailored to sensitive, dry, normal and oily skin.

Foreo's most extravagant facial cleansing device is the Luna Luxe. The women's facial brush costs a staggering $6,500, while the Luna Luxe for men costs a casual $8,800. Why is Foreo so expensive? The base of the women's Luna Luxe is made of solid 18-karat gold while the men's device is solid platinum. Both devices have the same capabilities as any other Luna device, including the brand's signature T-Sonic technology. Given the similar functionality between the Luna and the Luna Luxe, is the Foreo Luna Luxe worth the splurge? If you want to explore facial cleansing devices, then it's probably not a worthy first-round investment. However, if you already love the Luna device (and have a few thousand dollars to spare), it's a gadget worth considering.

Other Foreo devices to consider

A variety of factors such as diet, hormonal issues, genetics and skin care and makeup products you apply to your face can negatively impact acne-prone skin. However, you can use the Foreo Espada to help spot treat pesky pimples. The Espada uses a combination of low-level LED blue light to kill acne-causing bacteria and T-Sonic pulsations to help remove dirt and debris from your congested pores. After washing your face, you can use the gadget as a spot treatment for 30 seconds, repeating up to three more 30-second sessions. The water-resistant device offers 100 uses per charge and is available in three colors: Cobalt Blue, Petal Pink and Magenta.

Massage your delicate under-eye area with Iris, a device Foreo says will improve the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, crow's feet, and improve your skin care products' absorption. After applying your eye cream or serum with your ring finger (it has the lightest touch), activate the Iris. It automatically goes into spa mode, a tapping-and-pulsating motion. Press the button a second time to activate pure mode, a combo of tapping and massaging motions. You can customize the intensity in pure mode on a scale of one to eight, with eight being the most intense setting. For 30 seconds, move the device from the inner corner to the outer edge of each eye.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak