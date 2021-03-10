Why a 20-year-old fell for her mother's anti-aging moisturizer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Growing up, I was always raiding my mom’s medicine cabinet for new skincare treasures to try out. Whether I was on the brink of a breakout and in search of a pimple patch or about to head out and needed a tinted sunscreen, my mother’s tried and true beauty arsenal was always there. Now equipped with my own skincare routine — and no longer able to physically sneak into her collection — I call her from time to time to seek her advice on which products to use. Those on the East Coast will remember, back in 2019, when a record-breaking eight-month freeze sucked all the moisture out of the air — unfortunately for me, my skin didn’t evade its wrath. For months, my skin was dry, peeling and in need of some deep hydration. It was then when my mom shared her key to hydrated, supple skin: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Moisturizer.

I’ve tried my fair share of moisturizing creams, yet none seemed to produce the glowy, dewy look I was trying to achieve. And for someone with dry, sensitive skin, the products either weren’t penetrating deep enough into the skin cells for lasting results or included acne-inducing oils that caused me to break out. While I never thought I would incorporate anti-aging products into my skincare routine as a 20-year-old, I can’t see my skincare routine ever excluding them now. It may seem a little bit preposterous to do so, but experts agree: The process of slowing down aging with age-fighting ingredients is so much easier than trying to reverse signs of aging already there, dermatologist Chris G. Adigun, MD, previously told us. So whether you’re 20 or 50, Olay’s Regenerist cream could be a great and affordable way to moisturize your skin.

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer

Packed with key anti-aging ingredients, like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, the moisturizer promises to improve overall texture, tone and firmness while rehydrating the skin. In the first month, I noticed my skin was not only much more hydrated and supple but more elastic, too. Other consumers seem to agree — this $25 moisturizer has garnered a solid 4.6-star average rating from over 17,600 Amazon reviewers. Another reason why Regenerist is a fixture in my skincare routine is how well it increases skin surface turnover (thanks to vitamin B3, the main ingredient in the formula). And considering the company touts how 20 jars are sold every minute worldwide, I wasn’t necessarily surprised by the results.

Other anti-aging products to shop

There are plenty of alternative anti-aging moisturizers on the market — ranging from SPF-infused creams to under-eye gels — and it can get overwhelming. To help narrow down your search, here are some highly-rated options from Differin, Peter Thomas Roth and more.

When you’re browsing the beauty aisle at your local drugstore, make sure to check out this night cream by RoC. Packed with a vitamin A derivative retinol, the product is clinically proven to make skin look 10 years younger by targeting wrinkles and dark circles, according to the brand. Boasting a 4.4-star average rating from over 9,700 consumers, many consumers note increased collagen production and cell turnover after a few weeks.

Like Olay’s micro-sculpting cream, this product by Peter Thomas Roth is packed with peptides. Peptides help support dermal collagen, thus maintaining your skin’s elasticity, according to Cooper Clinic dermatologist Kejal Shah. Formulated with 21 peptides and neuropeptides, this cream promises to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. While many of the 500 Sephora reviews noted the product’s steep price, they loved the lightweight formula. All things considered, the product garnered a 4.6-star average rating.

If you’re looking for a super moisturizer that reduces signs of aging and fights acne, check out this moisturizer that has a 4.5-star average rating from almost 35,000 Amazon reviewers. As the name suggests, this Differin product features 0.1% adapalene gel, a prescription-strength retinoid gel you can get at drugstores that fights fine lines and dark spots, according to Mohiba Tareen, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of Dermatology at Columbia University.

This bestselling moisturizer from Cerave utilizes hyaluronic acid to help retain the skin’s natural moisture and three essential ceramides to restore the skin barrier. As a bonus, this moisturizer has broad-spectrum SPF protection that preemptively protects the skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays. The product, which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 6,300 Amazon consumers, is also recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective sunscreen for daily use.

For an under-eye cream under $50, consider this Colorescience cream. Infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides, this product is a triple threat. It acts as an eye cream, concealer and sunscreen. Reviewed by over 1,000 reviewers on Amazon, the cream earned a 4.3-star average rating. It's available in four shades: Deep, Fair, Medium and Tan.

