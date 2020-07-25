Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bronze skin, dewy cheekbones and vibrant lips are the usual beauty calling cards for the summer season. However, now that more than half of the United States has mandated face mask requirements in public spaces and social distancing has become the new normal, makeup enthusiasts are learning to adapt their beauty routines.

The celebrity and editorial makeup artists that we spoke with agree: Everyday beauty trends have pivoted during the coronavirus era. “Women have shifted to a more natural look, but still want to feel beautiful,” says Scott Barnes, longtime makeup artist to Jennifer Lopez and founder of his eponymous color cosmetic line Scott Barnes. He advises that before you apply your makeup, you should take care to follow your usual skin care routine. Barnes emphasizes cleansing your face, toning to rebalance your skin and moisturizing to restore hydration, ensuring a primed canvas for your makeup.

Since face masks cover a significant portion of your features, some people are forgoing makeup altogether, at least while wearing a mask in public. Others are pivoting their focus away from bold lip colors, contoured cheekbones and flushed cheeks. If you appreciate a full beat, you might want to consider this tip from Tasha Reiko Brown, the makeup artist to Alicia Keys, Yara Shahidi and Letitia Wright: “Makeup transfer is inevitable, so a thin disposable mask underneath your cloth one keeps it clean and makeup-free.”

Best makeup to wear with a face mask

The name of the game with makeup while wearing a mask is long-lasting wear. Lisa Aharon, makeup artist to Florence Welch, Rachel Brosnahan and Anna Kendrick, likes to combine her face primer and foundation “for an extra smooth application and longevity.” She calls TheOrdinary High Spreadability Fluid Primer an “amazing affordable option” because it’s a lightweight serum-like formula and it's great for dry skin types.

Naoko Scintu, a London-based makeup artist who works with Charlize Theron, Sophie Turner and Karlie Kloss suggests you use this foundation as a concealer since “you won’t need a whole face of makeup” while sporting a face mask. “The beauty of this product is it stays put a lot better than almost all foundations,” she says. “Only use it where you need it, like under the eyes and on any blemishes.” The whipped foundation blends best with fingers, although you can use a damp Beautyblender or your go-to face brush.